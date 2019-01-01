Yucatán Peninsula Perfection

Cancún showcases Caribbean at its best and brightest

By Alison Bailin Batz

Now, when one hears the word “Caribbean,” images of Jamaica, Aruba or the Bahamas likely spring to mind.

But, tucked into southeast Mexico on the coast of the Yucatán Peninsula overlooking the Caribbean Sea is none other than Cancún. Yes, in Mexico. A quick direct flight from the Valley, this paradise on Earth boasts 14 miles of white sand beaches, world-class golf and both dining and nightlife options that rival those of Miami or New York, not to mention the likes of the Bahamas or Jamaica.

Here is how to experience every last inch of its grandeur.

Stay

For years, Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancún — a 2018 Best Luxury Hotel in Mexico winner from Trip Advisor and Travvy Gold Award for Best All-inclusive Luxury Resort — has ruled the beaches along the high seas in Cancun, but then it did the unthinkable last year: it closed.

Turns out, the closing was to invest multimillion dollars in stunning renovations, which debuted this summer.

The facelift begins upon entering the grand marble and onyx granite-adorned lobby, where guests are greeted with welcome cocktails and escorted to their rooms or suites.

The traditional rooms on property boast plush upgrades to furnishing and décor as well as butler service, 24-hour room service, Apple televisions with access to Netflix and iTunes, whirlpool tubs, Wi-Fi, purified water, Bvlgari brand personal products. All guests can also enjoy several unique menus, including specialty pillow menu, bath salt menu and aromatherapy menu. Each room is also outfitted with its own liquor dispensers with brand-name labels of whiskey, rum, tequila and vodka (refilled daily as needed).

The suites take extravagance even higher, boasting expansive ocean or lagoon views and ranging in size from 460 to nearly 1,000-square-feet. In addition to the above-noted amenities, suite guests can expect an upgraded person liquor cabinet, French doors to their own private patios, double shower heads in the bathroom that transform it into more of a spa experience, espresso machines and nightly goodies including wine, petit fours and more.

Sip and nosh

Le Blanc took extra care to ensure long-time guests’ favorite eateries stayed true to their roots, while adding new options to wow taste buds on a nightly basis. New to the resort is an elevated take on authentic Mexican fare called Blanc, which was formerly an international restaurant, as well as a Japanese concept called Yama. Michelin-starred chef Giuseppe Iannotti helped develop the new Italian offering on-site, Bella. The décor at Bella — delicate glass art and several chandeliers dripping in crystals — is nearly as impressive as the multi-course offerings.

The most formal restaurant on property is Lumiere, which impresses with nightly tasting menus and wine pairings as well as an impressively inventive cocktail menu.

Play

Speaking of cocktails, all are on the house at the resort and use top-shelf brands ranging from Johnnie Walker red and black labels to Grey Goose, Don Julio and Tanqueray. There are also regular mixology classes on-site several times a week and dozens of wines ranked 80 points or higher available 24 hours a day.

For those looking for music and nightlife to accompany those drinks, look no further than Cava lounge, which has a nightly DJ as well as pool tables and flat-screens.

A quieter option would be the renovated BlancSpa, which all guests may use throughout their stays. It features a sauna, steam room, ice room, Jacuzzis, cold and warm lagoons, warm beds, showers and private dressing rooms. For those wishing to book a spa service, available for an additional charge, the refurbished treatment suites include a master suite with hydro-tub, seven couples suites, 11 single suites, one suite with private Vichy shower and one golden VIP suite, which is tailor-made for groups.

As with the spa, any guest staying at Le Blanc Cancún can indulge in daily golf at the nearby and award-winning Moon Spa & Golf Club, as well as transportation to and from the course and club food and drink options. The club features 27 holes of golf as well as the Moon Palace Golf Academy. There, guests can learn the techniques and playing philosophy of Jack Nicklaus under the guidance of certified instructors, and with integrated state-of-the-art technology.

Explore even more

For those seeking a little more adventure during their stay, Le Blanc Cancún offers day trips, snorkeling excursions, sailing and more for added fees. Of particular note is the resort’s Tulum Express tour, which whisks guests off to the archaeological site of a pre-Colombian Mayan walled city.

Those seeking something a little more heart-stopping might opt for the Aquatwister, which is the jet boat ride of a lifetime. The boat spins 270 degrees and flies across the water, taking guests through the emerald-green Nichupte Lagoon and mangrove channels as well as offering the opportunity to snorkel.

There are also half and full-day open-water snorkel options, including the chance to snorkel at the nearby Isla Mujeres island, as well as opportunities to swim with dolphins.

The concierge team can also customize tours to your group’s tastes and offer recommendations in nearby dining and nightlife options, including the audacious Coco Bongo (expect acrobats, bubbles and explosions), the lavish and glamorous Palazzo Cancún and oft-celebrity filled Dady’O Cancún.

For more information, visit leblancresorts.com. ν