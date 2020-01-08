Wilde Wealth Management supports local children

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Scottsdale’s Wilde Wealth Management Group helped make the season a little merrier and brighter for more than 1,200 Arizona children, with a donation of 900 toys as well as a more than $2,500 in cash donations to Toys for Tots in December. This is the firm’s 15th year supporting The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

“Wilde Wealth Management Group believes in operating under a commitment to service both its clients and the community at large,” says Trevor Wilde, managing principal of Wilde Wealth Management Group and a North Scottsdale resident.

“Through our Wilde for Arizona Community Outreach Program, the firm empowers its team to be active members of the communities where we all work and live. Through office fundraisers, our annual Zoolights event and a new #GivingTuesday initiative with an Amazon Wish List, clients from all over the world to were able to help make this our most impactful drive yet.”

In other news, Splaver Wealth Management formally joined Wilde Wealth Management, effective December 1.

“To ensure our clients are in good hands for generations to come, our firm has been seeking out a like-minded partner with both experience and youth for some time,” says Eric Splaver, whose firm also provides business services including bookkeeping and payroll assistance and is especially adept at developing strategies to assist client with minimizing their current and long-term income tax obligations.

“As I shared our requirements with our professional network, especially the need for a partner whose approach was to serve all of the needs of clients from retirement and estate planning to taxes and insurance, the same name came up repeatedly: Trevor Wilde.”

Info: wildewealth.com.