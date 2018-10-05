Whole Health

By Alison Stanton

TriVita Clinic of Integrative Medicine is a one-stop care shop

When patients walk into TriVita Clinic of Integrative Medicine in Scottsdale, one of the first things they see is a sign at the entrance that asks, “Why are you here?”

As Paul Bernitt, manager of TriVita Clinic notes, this question helps inspire their patients to ponder what they would like more of in their lives – physically, emotionally and spiritually – in addition to helping them manage their health conditions.

“Life is not just about quantity, it’s also about quality,” Bernitt says. “By maximizing their quality of health, people are better able to do the things they love. We call this ‘wellness for purpose.’”

A variety of medical services

At TriVita Clinic of Integrative Medicine, which opened about 6 years ago, the physicians and staff offer a number of medical services that focus on the early detection, prevention and reversal of lifestyle-related diseases – all of which help patients to improve their quality of life. This, Bernitt says, is one of the many things that helps the TriVita Clinic stand apart from other medical clinics in the Valley.

From people who are looking for a primary care physician who will help them take control of their health and those who have cardiovascular issues to women who are looking for a caring and experienced physician for their well-woman exams and teenagers who are dealing with allergies, TriVita Clinic is a one-stop medical care shop.

“Many of our patients appreciate the fact that we can perform general primary care services but also make supplement recommendations, discuss risk factor reduction strategies and incorporate personalized health plans to optimize health,” Bernitt says, adding that at TriVita Clinic, they offer traditional, alternative and complementary medical services, all under an insurance-based model. “We seek deeper understanding not only of symptoms and conditions but of the causes. When the cause is identified, we can reduce the incidence of disease.”

Innovative and effective regenerative medicine procedures

In addition to the many traditional medical services that are available at TriVita Clinic, Bernitt says they also offer regenerative medicine procedures, which uses a patient’s own cells and growth factors to help improve symptoms of debilitating conditions involving the bones, joints and connective tissues.

As Bernitt notes, regenerative medicine is often used by professional athletes and others who are interested in safer alternatives to cortisone injections. As well as helping people who play a lot of sports – both for fun and professionally – Bernitt says regenerative medicine can help people with osteoarthritis, tendonitis, spinal injuries, tennis elbow and plantar fasciitis.

During an appointment, Bernitt says, concentrated growth factors and other healing mediators are applied to the affected area on the patient. Once the regenerative material is on the site, a series of bioactive processes will begin to take place, which leads to natural tissue repair.

This process will then continue for weeks – usually after just one application to the affected area, he says. By using the body’s own growth factors to encourage natural healing and repair, Bernitt says regenerative medicine has the potential to restore the body to its original, pre-injury functions.

Firsthand knowledge of living with pain

As Medical Director of the TriVita Clinic, Dr. Ankit Chander, MD, spends his days meeting and treating patients, many of whom are dealing with acute or chronic pain. Chander, who is also a primary care physician, provides all of the services offered at TriVita Clinic, along with nutritional IV and acupuncture services. As someone who has experienced ongoing pain himself, Chander is able to be both sympathetic and empathetic with his patients.

As Chander explains, he once developed severe hip pain, to the point that he was being considered for surgery. Since he did not wish to have hip surgery and was not given any other options, he ended up living with daily pain for over a year.

“It wasn’t until a friend referred me to an integrative medicine practitioner that my life changed. I found someone who would listen and work with me to learn about my pain,” Chander says, adding that to this day, his experiences with ongoing pain continue to inspire him to provide the best possible care for his patients.

“Because of my pain, I know what my patients are feeling and how pain can rob you of a life you deserve. My pain is what changed my life in a positive way because I learned how integrative medicine can help me and now help my patients.”

Chander, who first earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine before training in internal medicine and nuclear medicine at Union Memorial Hospital and Johns Hopkins Hospital, says working at the TriVita Clinic and helping so many patients to heal and feel better is immensely satisfying.

“I am grateful that so many of my patients are health-conscious and take a proactive approach to their health – it is a joy for me to work with them,” he says.

Putting patients first

As Bernitt notes, TriVita’s focus on integrative medicine truly puts the needs of its valued patients first. Rather than a cookie-cutter approach that assumes every patient is the same, Chander and the other physicians at TriVita take the time to know their patients and offer personalized and holistic care.

Also, instead of a revolving-door approach to medicine, Bernitt says TriVita schedules 40 minutes for a new patient visit, as well as 20 minutes for a follow-up appointment.

While established patients who are suffering from a cold or flu can get a quick 10-minute appointment – typically on the same day they call in – Bernitt says they spend as much time as they can, as often as they can, with new patients.

TriVita Clinic also accepts most health plans, Bernitt says, including Medicare, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, CIGNA, Humana, United Health Care and many others. People who would like to schedule an appointment at the TriVita Clinic are welcome to call the clinic at any time to inquire about their insurance coverage and set up a first meeting, he adds.

The care is so effective at the TriVita Clinic, Bernitt says, that most of the patients, who range in age from “18 to 118” end up referring the practice to friends and family – or bringing a family member in for a first appointment.

“Most of our patients bring their family because of the integrative approach to health that is offered at the clinic, and about 75 percent of all our new patients come from existing patient referrals,” Bernitt says.

TriVita Clinic of Integrative Medicine is located at 16100 N. Greenway Hayden Loop, Suite G-100 in Scottsdale. For more information, call 480-337-4148 or visit trivitaclinic.com.