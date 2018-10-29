What’s Cooking With Jan D’Atri

Pumpkin Spiced Latte, Pup-kin Latte

If your favorite coffee house is serving up pumpkin spiced lattes, then it’s official – the holidays have begun! Many of us are obsessed with this luscious heaven in a mug, but did you know that a delectable pumpkin spiced latte is super easy to make at home?

Wait! There’s more good news! If you have a doggie that you adore, you can make a healthful latte for your pooch, too! Coconut milk and pumpkin puree are actually good for your pup (in moderation, that is. See my note below).

Yep, it’s official, the holidays are here. Now you and your buddy can slurp and savor the season together! (Watch my How-To Video here: https://jandatri.com/recipe/pumpkin-spiced-latte-2/)

Jan’s note about the ingredients for your pup: Because dogs don’t digest dairy very well, my recipe lists coconut milk, which is OK for dogs. In fact, the American Kennel Club says that coconut milk can strengthen dogs’ immune systems by fighting off viruses and can also help with bad breath and clearing up skin conditions like hot spots, flea allergies, and itchy skin. Also, the fiber in canned pumpkin has proven to benefit dogs’ digestive tracts. But all things in moderation, so small servings are best.

Homemade Pumpkin Spiced Latte

Makes 2 Drinks

Ingredients:

2 cups milk of any kind

2 heaping tablespoons pumpkin puree

2-3 tablespoons honey, maple syrup or sugar

1/2 cup strong hot coffee

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, plus more for serving

Whipped cream for topping

Directions:

Step #1: In a saucepan over medium heat, combine milk, pumpkin puree and honey, syrup or sugar. Cook until hot but not boiling.

Step #2: Remove from heat and whisk in coffee, vanilla and pumpkin pie spice. Pour into two mugs.

Step #3: Spoon whipped cream over top. Sprinkle with a small amount of pumpkin pie spice. Enjoy!

Don’t have Pumpkin Spice Mix? Here’s how to make it!

Mix together:

3 tablespoons cinnamon

2 teaspoons ginger

2 teaspoons nutmeg

1 1/2 teaspoons allspice

PUP-KIN Latte!

Ingredients:

1 can (13.5 oz.) coconut milk, cream from top separated

1 cup organic pumpkin puree

1 small pumpkin, halved and seeds scooped out for serving

Directions:

Remove cream from top of can of coconut milk. Place in small bowl and whip to thicken. In a blender, combine coconut milk and pumpkin puree. Pour into pumpkin bowl. Spoon whipped coconut cream on top. Let puppy enjoy! (In moderation!)