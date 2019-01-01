Viva La Mexico! Adventure awaits in Cabo San Lucas

By Alison Bailin Batz

Photos by Gabriella Pichardo/Le Blanc Resort Spa Los Cabos

A tropical paradise just two hours away? And in the winter?

Yes!

Cabo San Lucas, nicknamed the “Aquarium of the World,” is not only a quick two-hour flight from the Valley, but one of the top-ranked places to visit in the world in the winter.

One can expect weather in the 70s and 80s, not to mention sandy white beaches, crystal-blue water and lavish resorts. Cabo San Lucas – often shortened to Cabo in the United States – is part of the Baja region known as Los Cabos, which also includes San Jose del Cabo. Like Arizona, Cabo experiences sunshine nearly every single day.

And this year, beyond even the sun and beach, there is another reason to visit: Le Blanc Resort Spa Los Cabos.

Only open since the spring, the property marks the second Le Blanc Resort – a AAA Five Diamond-awarded brand – in the country. Le Blanc Resort Spa Cancun is Cancun’s top-rated all-inclusive resort and among the top all-inclusive hotels in the world, according to TripAdvisor. And much like its sister property, the adults-only Cabo property has spared no detail – or expense – in its accommodations, dining, spa and available tours and activities.

Transportation

Worried about where to go and what to do once you get off the plane? Fear not, Le Blanc has you covered. The hotel’s booking team works with all guests in advance of their trip to book complimentary private transportation both to and from the airport to ensure safe and speedy travel to the resort.

Accommodations

Each of the 374 rooms on the property is a suite, ranging from 760 to 1,400 square feet, and every single one has an ocean view – many with patios and private terraces – as well as high-definition televisions equipped with Apple TV and Netflix. The suites have oversized bathrooms and soaking tubs with intoxicatingly lovely hand-cut soaps from local Mexican artisans. The other in-room amenities are similarly extravagant with everything from CHI blow dryers and flatirons to BVLGARI bath products.

Food and Drink

Le Blanc is an all-inclusive resort, and while this can sometimes mean access to a 24-hour buffet and watered-down cocktails (or worse, lukewarm wine in a plastic glass), at Le Blanc it means unlimited access to more than 10 bars and restaurantson site – plus 24-hour in-room dining and top-shelf beer, wine and cocktails. Of particular note on the dining side are Lumiere, serving a 10-course tasting menu; Mezze, serving bold, spicy Lebanese fare; Blanc Asia, serving the best in Japanese, Thai, and Chinese cuisine; and Blanc Ocean, serving fresh seafood and Baja cuisine.

For those serious about pairing good food with equally good drinks, Le Blanc only offers wines that have earned 80 points or more from Wine Spectator magazine and boasts a seemingly endless list of top-shelf spirits including Jack Daniel’s, Johnnie Walker (Red and Black Labels), Grey Goose, Stolichnaya, Bombay Sapphire, Tanqueray and Don Julio.

Activities

Beyond simply luxuriating at the infinity pool, which overlooks the ocean and has cabanas, beach loungers and a service staff nearly unmatched in attentiveness, getting out and exploring Cabo is turnkey for guests, as the resort takes care of all logistics. They offer several signature experiences: luxury sunset sails via catamaran; speedboat adventures; snorkeling tours; cultural tours of the more historic areas in the region; shopping tours; and even dolphin encounters and swimming adventures (all available for an additional cost). There are also area experts on-site available to help design, suggest and plan custom experiences for guests as well.

For more information, visit leblancresorts.com. 