Vintage Iron and Restoration turns cars into classics

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Mark Scalpone has tinkered with engines since he was 10 years old. He started with lawn mower engines, disassembling them and putting them back together with his uncle. Sometimes, he says, he wasn’t so successful.

He honed his skills by his teenage years and subsequently founded Vintage Iron and Restoration in 2004 in Apache Junction. Now it’s based in the Airpark, where he’s found success.

Vintage Iron is a full-service and maintenance facility that upgrades and installs items on muscle, antique, vintage, classic and custom show cars. Scalpone and his techs work with customers on their projects, keeping the clients’ budget as the benchmark.

“I always tell customers, ‘If you have a car here, come in like you own the place. They should feel at home,’” Scalpone says. “Just walk in and talk to the tech. We’re not hiding anything. If there’s a question about something, ask it and we’ll figure out what it is.”

In other words, most customers don’t just pass their keys to Vintage Iron and Restoration’s 16-person staff and leave. They become family.

Vintage Iron’s services range from simple repairs to complete builds from the ground up. Scalpone calls it a one-stop shop for all engine, body or drivetrain needs.

“Our mission is to create the ideas and dreams of our customers by providing a personalized and friendly service,” Scalpone says.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of work that we perform, from a simple repair to a full frame-off restoration. We have decades of experience to provide you with the most expert restoration and service work.”

An Illinois native, Scalpone enjoys working on cars so much he followed the sun to Arizona so he could tinker year-round. Plus, car owners can show off their vehicles more than half a year.

“It’s way better out here,” he says. “I was doing general work at the time. I was out in the cold and the snow. I wanted to go somewhere warm.”

Scalpone admits it’s taken some time to convince himself that this isn’t a hobby. It’s now his job.

“I like it so much that it’s just part of what I do,” he says. “I’d rather be out in the shop working than doing any paperwork.”

Four years after founding Vintage Iron and Restoration, Scalpone was hit with the crash of 2008.

“We did anything and everything to keep it alive,” he says. “That’s when this morphed into a classic car repair. Then, about five or six years ago, people started spending money again to build cars.”

His business has since then gone from 0 to 60.

“It’s gotten out of control,” he says with a laugh. “It’s a good problem to have. Sometimes I walk in and I think, ‘Is this really me?’ I went from 5,000 square feet to 2,500 square feet back to 5,000 and then to 12,000. It’s been an accordion effect.”

Under a neon sign declaring it’s Vintage Iron and Restoration, Scalpone and his techs build cars from the chassis up. Vintage Iron is self-sufficient, machining parts when needed. The staff does not paint, instead referring jobs to Sonoran Classic Restorations on East Gray Road in the Airpark.

Scalpone enjoys the diversity of his job. One day it’s a Camaro, the next a Bronco whose owner wants a later-model engine installed.

“People want the old bodies with new power,” he says. “They want an older car with newer-car dependability. I don’t try to oversell them.”

When asked about his favorite project, Scalpone quotes one of his peers, Dave Kindig from “Bitchin’ Rides.”

“He says, ‘The next thing I’m going to build,’” he says. “There’s a lot of truth to that because you’re excited about the car and when it’s done, you’re like, ‘OK, let’s move on to the next one.’” ν

Vintage Iron and Restoration

15931 N. 80th Street, Scottsdale

480-922-2480,

vintageironandresoration.com