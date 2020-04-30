Valley Realtor Gary Witek joins Platinum Living Realty

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Gary Witek and Cheri Cook have joined Scottsdale-based Platinum Living Realty. After a successful executive career in the food service industry, Witek launched his real estate career in 2006. Since then, Witek has become a specialist for the Trilogy at Vistancia, Vistancia Village and the Blackstone Country Club areas of Peoria.

“The overall Vistancia area is already an amazing place and is growing exponentially,” Witek says. “For years I’ve had a vision of what it can be to live in, work and play here. Helping homebuyers and sellers accomplish their real estate goals here is extremely fulfilling.”

Jay Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty, says adding Witek to its roster of agents will lead to expansion plans across the Valley.

“Gary’s reputation as a man of integrity, honesty, fairness and hard work has led him to be a sought-after Realtor in the Vistancia area,” Macklin says. “Gary will undoubtedly add to the success of our brokerage.”

Witek adds, “To be able to join Platinum Living Realty is a tremendous honor. It will be exciting to see what we are able to accomplish in the greater Vistancia area as we help people find their dream homes.”

Cook has more than five years of experience in real estate and knows the intricacies of the Valley real estate market.

“Cheri has a very caring personality and is dedicated to helping her clients find their dream home,” Macklin says. “We are pleased to welcome Cheri to Platinum Living Realty.”

Cook and her family moved to Arizona six years ago from a small town in South Dakota. She is married to her husband of 22 years and is always looking for opportunities to get involved and give back to her community.

“Wanting to give back to the community is one of the reasons I became a Realtor, to help people achieve their dreams and find their forever home,” Cook says. “I’m always looking to increase my knowledge and expertise in the industry so I can best serve my clients, which is why I’m so excited to now have access to Platinum Living Realty’s suite of resources and services.”

Cook is also the inaugural member of the new North Valley Agents, a team focusing on the greater North Valley, including North Phoenix and North Scottsdale.

“For years there has been this vision of a select group of amazing agents to help homebuyers and sellers in the North Valley; it is with great pleasure that Cheri is the first to accept that challenge and join this team to accomplish it,” says Bret Ceren, team leader for the North Valley Agents with Platinum Living Agency. “When I think of our core values of service, excellence, innovation and solutions, Cheri embodies them all, and I’m thrilled she is on board.”

Info: platinumlivingrealty.com