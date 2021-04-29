URA Group AZ helps people achieve financial goals

By Kamala Kirk

Retirement is meant to be a time when people can finally relax and reap the benefits of their hard work after spending their entire lives working. Although it tends to be something that many put off planning until later, the sooner you start planning, the more likely you are to set yourself up for a comfortable and successful retirement plan.

Since 2012, URA Group AZ has helped clients with financial planning and wealth management, in addition to creating retirement plans. Based in the Scottsdale Airpark, URA Group AZ’s central location attracts clients from around the Valley and Arizona.

The firm’s co-founders, Steve Mallory and John Kieber, along with their team of financial advisers and experts, enjoy working with customers of all ages and backgrounds to develop individualized plans and strategies to help them reach their financial goals.

“Everyone’s financial situation is completely different,” Mallory says. “When we have an initial meeting with a client, we spend the first hour getting to know them while learning about their personal goals and objectives. People spend their entire lives accumulating assets, and now it’s time to utilize them in the right efficient way.”

Kieber adds, “We also help clients with portfolio design for the stock market and educate them about what they can do with their 401k rollovers and health insurance. When a person goes through a job separation or starts a new job, they often forget some of the big-picture things. When it comes to retirement, we help create a comprehensive retirement blueprint as well as estate planning for the next generation.”

Mallory and Kieber pursued careers in the financial industry due to their desire to educate others and help people improve their financial situations. Clients appreciate the personal connection and detailed attention they receive from Mallory, Kieber and their team, who know all clients and their family members by name.

“When I first got into this industry, I was shocked to learn that many people hadn’t spoken with their financial adviser in years,” Mallory says. “John and I wanted to do it differently. We reach out to our clients multiple times a year and are in constant communication with them. The relationships we have with our clients last as long as 30 years or more. When you start out with us, it’s just the beginning of a long-term relationship.”

Kieber adds, “It became a goal to help people gain confidence to make good decisions and feel good about them. They’re not just accounts to us; these are people, and we never lose sight of that. We take a very team-oriented approach when working with our clients. They see everything that we do. We just help navigate them to where they need to be. We all sit on the same side of the table and build everything together so that everyone can win.”

The most rewarding aspect for Mallory and Kieber is helping people turn their financial and retirement goals into reality.

“We’ve had many clients come in that are at their wit’s end with the job they’ve been at for multiple decades,” Mallory says. “They don’t know whether they can afford to retire, so we break everything down for them, and by the end of our meeting, they leave with a smile on their face. It takes a big weight off their back, and a lot of them can’t believe it. That gives me a lot of self-satisfaction.”

Kieber adds, “When a client first comes in, we always ask for their bucket list in retirement, get everything down on paper, then start building the financial aspect into their plan to make it a reality. Once they realize they can do it, they’re much happier and more comfortable knowing that they can actually do the things they want to do. That’s a great feeling.”

Mallory also has a piece of advice to offer others, regardless of what stage of life or financial planning they are in.

“It’s never too early to educate yourself,” he says. “Make sure you are as educated as possible so you can make the best decision for yourself. We educate our clients on all of these things — each person’s situation is different, but the rules are the same for all of us. It’s never too early to reach out and find someone you can connect with that understands your situation.” ν

URA Group AZ

14300 N. Northsight Boulevard,

Suite 122, Scottsdale

480-448-6270, uragroupaz.com