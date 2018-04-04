TruFusion Scottsdale offers masses of fitness classes

By Niki D’Andrea

TruFusion Scottsdale offers options galore for getting fit

Like a great restaurant with a host of options for nourishment, TruFusion offers a menu of fitness classes to feed your need for speed – or strength, or sweat, or even mental calm.

Also like a great restaurant, the design and décor of TruFusion was created to maximize the vibe. There are several rooms for the various group classes offered at TruFusion, and each has its own unique feel, color and lighting, sometimes according to its purpose (for example, the room used for hot yoga and pilates is kept nice and toasty, whereas the backroom with the battle ropes and TRX system has more open circulation and brighter lights). All rooms have ample mirrors.

The room where “Tru Ryde” cycling classes take place has a hip, urban look, with walls covered in artistic graffiti. In addition to cycling, members at TruFusion can take classes in hot pilates, yoga, battle ropes, kettle bells and TRX, a suspension weight training system using rings and ropes.

It’s good to have choices. TruFusion even has healthful food options, thanks to an embedded café called The Rooster. Instead of just downing a Muscle Milk from a gym cooler, hungry exercisers can enjoy fresh fare like “Kettle Booty” Caprese with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and chopped basil, or the “Find Your Edge” Chicken & Quinoa with roasted red and yellow peppers and fresh spinach. There’s also a poached salmon dish and a “Warrior” Meatballs dish on a bed of spaghetti squash.

A small retail section sits near the entrance, stocked with a selection of workout clothes and a smattering of gear like the club’s cool branded boxing gloves.

The first (and so far only) Scottsdale outpost of the successful Las Vegas fitness franchise that’s spread nationwide, the TruFusion location in East Thunderbird North has as its strip mall neighbors a Natural Grocers store and Fresh Mint vegetarian restaurant, so combined with the fare at The Rooster, there are plenty of healthful post-workout nosh options.

To mark its grand opening, TruFusion Scottsdale is offering a special, limited-time “$30 for 30 Days” membership (after 30 days, membership dues are $99.99 per month).

Classes are led by energetic instructors with microphone headsets, who take students through whatever physical activity they’ve signed on to do with enthusiasm and encouragement. For high-impact classes like battle ropes, instructors typically shout like cheerleaders over the music blasting through the speakers (typically Top 40, sometimes rock, but always something fun and with a steady, danceable beat). Though a class might only last 30 minutes, they can be super high-intensity. Even the yoga sessions, though low-key in tone, can be challenging in their poses and modifications.

At TruFusion, there’s no shortage of ways to work up a furious sweat and a voracious appetite. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of healthful and fresh food choices around here, either. 