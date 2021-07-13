Trevor Wilde: Accepted into Forbes Finance Council

By Scottsdale Airpark News staff

Wilde Wealth Management Group, an award-winning financial services firm that provides comprehensive retirement, investment, real estate, insurance, legal and tax planning services all under one roof, has announced that chief executive officer and Scottsdale Airpark resident Trevor Wilde, MBA, AIF, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management and investment firms.

Wilde was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Trevor into the community,” says Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the council, Wilde has access to a variety of opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his professional insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other professionals.

This honor comes on the heels of a big year for Wilde, which also included being named to Barron’s annual list of top 1,200 advisors nationwide and No. 2 overall in Arizona. This is Wilde’s 13th consecutive year being honored and his third year in a row among the top five advisors in Arizona. In total, Barron’s included just 30 advisors from across Arizona in its report. Forbes also named Wilde to its 2021 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. In total, 99 advisors from across Arizona were named to this prestigious list, with Wilde being named the No. 2 overall advisor statewide.

Beyond the honors, Wilde also joined the boards for both Junior Achievement of Arizona and Child Crisis Arizona in the past 12 months and grew his team, including expanding his Scottsdale-area headquarters and adding new affiliate partners Self Wealth Management and Muhlenfeld & Huish, both in Scottsdale, as well as Mosaic Financial Associates in Tempe and Premier Wealth Management Group in Albuquerque.