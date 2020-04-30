Thunderbird Charities donates 32 mattresses to Family Promise

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Family Promise of Greater Phoenix, a nonprofit organization that rescues primarily first-time homeless families and their pets and helps them return to independence, received a donation of 32 mattresses from Scottsdale-based Thunderbird Charities. This donation is part of Thunderbird Charities emergency funding and support for Valley nonprofits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Family Promise is sheltering more than a dozen families at its day center in South Scottsdale. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Family Promise relied on its network of volunteer churches and synagogues to shelter and feed the families it serves while Family Promise assisted these families on their journey back to self-sufficiency. Family Promise has abandoned its community-based model to protect its volunteers and families from potential spread of the virus.

Family Promise says the mattress donation is crucial to providing comfort and care to the families that it is currently sheltering.

“When the coronavirus pandemic began, we had to act quickly to ensure that our volunteers and families were safe by halting our regular operations and creating a temporary shelter at our Scottsdale facility,” says Ted Taylor, executive director of Family Promise of Greater Phoenix.

“The donation of mattresses from the Thunderbirds will help our families feel comfortable in their current lodging as we work with them to navigate this challenging time. We thank the Thunderbirds for their generous contribution.”

Homeless families are more at-risk during crises and pandemics than other populations, as housing instability limits access to hygiene and families facing homelessness are not always able to secure basic needs such as cleaning products and sanitizers. Additionally, the stress of housing instability and lack of access to nutrition and wellness make families more susceptible to disease.

Family Promise is requesting monetary donations to support its day-to-day operations of sheltering its families at its day center.

Info: familypromiseaz.org