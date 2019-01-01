‘The Last Neighborhood Bar’

The Hangar Food and Spirits fetes five years

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

The Hangar Food and Spirits has become a Scottsdale institution in the short five years Karoline Munger has owned it.

Munger recognizes her clients, frequently wins “best-of” awards and will embark on a new journey. The Hangar Food and Spirits is launching a food truck in honor of its fifth anniversary.

“The Hangar has award-winning wings, and these will definitely be featured,” Munger says. “It’s a converted airport shuttle bus, so it is really going to be in line with The Hangar concept.

“The truck will have our signature wings—smoked wings,” she says. “We’ll also have another signature sandwich but, but I’m going to hold off announcing that yet. I think it will be unique to the market when we launch it.”

Three wings are featured on the menu: smoked ($15), “flightless” wings ($9) and traditional wings ($11) in gold and bold; coconut Thai; XXX hot; garlic parmesan; buffalo; sriracha honey; honey hot; spicy teriyaki; chipotle barbecue and boulder. The grilled, Hangar-style wings cost $1 more.

“For the smoked wings, we have a smoker and we do them in-house for about five hours and they’re fantastic,” Munger says. “It’s definitely something different. I don’t see them on a lot of menus.”

Also launching is BYOB Events, which extends the brand to events and catering by featuring a for-rent converted horse trailer with full bar capabilities and live edge bar top. Clients can then host their own events. A restored Ford Ranchero is being fashioned into a margarita truck, while a golf cart will be outfitted with beverage taps, too.

Those are just a few of Munger’s innovative touches. The most prominent one was giving the 30-year-old bar an aviation facelift when she acquired it five years ago.

“It ties to the Airpark for sure,” she says. “I’ve had different people in my life who were pilots or in aviation. Plus, we’re right at the end of the runway so the planes go right over us.”

The centerpiece of The Hangar Food and Spirits is the food. Among the favorites are crispy buffalo chicken sliders, served with ranch slaw ($10); crispy orange chicken bowl with sautéed Asian veggies over rice ($10); chicken teriyaki bowl with sautéed Asian veggies ($10); flatbreads ($10-$12); beer-battered fish and chips ($12); Greek pita ($10) and beer-battered fish tacos with chipotle slaw, pico de gallo and guacamole ($10).

Munger adds she wishes the selection and quality of the dishes were recognized more.

“We do great burgers, too,” she says. “We try to offer items that are a little different than regular bar food. We’re a neighborhood place, but you can’t eat your burger and wings every day.”

With each position, Munger has enhanced the job with the skills she learned at ASU.

Munger has been in the restaurant business since she was right out of college, she says.

“I’ve since met people who are just so interesting and cool,” she says. “Plus, we have the hotel right there in the parking lot. People come from the two TICs.”

“We are a great neighborhood bar,” she says. “We’ve really been supported by the community and I love it. We have tons of regulars and had somebody say once we were the ‘Last Neighborhood Bar in Scottsdale.’

“I thought about it and that was a really cool compliment.”

Moore says families are always invited to restaurant.

“Often there are multiple generations dining with us,” she says. “The Hangar really brings the neighborhood together with award-winning food, rare and unique craft beers, great prices and awesome staff.” ν

The Hangar Food

and Spirits

13610 N. Scottsdale Road, Phoenix

480-951-8897,

hangarfoodandspirits.com