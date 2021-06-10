The Art of Efficiency: Dylan Consulting fosters new marketing advancements

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

W ayne Goshkarian does a lot with a little.

The founder of Airpark-based Dylan Consulting, an insurance consulting company, and his staff secured more than 95,000 policies for individual policyholders with only eight employees.

“I work closely with the carriers in producing proprietary products, whether it’s dental or medical, and we distribute them to direct to consumer, call centers, and large agencies who have anywhere from 1,000 to 80,000 agents nationally,” Goshkarian says.

The firm employs a hybrid system that combines what consultants and brokers can provide clients. The Consulting Broker Approach is a benefits philosophy, rather than a process.

Goshkarian follows the Strategic Planning Method, a five-stage process that allows the staff to discover clients’ “Vision, Values and Goals,” design creative plans and solutions, coordinate planning resources, secure financial instruments and services, and manage performance results for clients.

“When we say, ‘We sell insurance,’ the first thing you think about is, ‘He sells group health insurance to businesses around the country,’ but that’s the furthest from the truth.

“We are an intermediary, or wholesaler, of insurance products. We don’t know what our customers look like; it’s all facilitated with online enrollment through thousands of agents and distributors.”

Goshkarian has more than 43 years of experience in the industry and was one of the first to create the laptop employee benefits communication system in 1993 for the MGM Hotel and Casino and a web-based enrollment system in 1999 for a tech company. In honor of his deceased son, Dylan, who died at two months due to a heart condition, he launched Dylan Consulting in 2013.

This could be considered a second career for Goshkarian.

“In ’06, I was tired of this business on the retail side and decided to do something different,” says Goshkarian, 62.

“I was doing it my entire life, basically. I wanted to do something different with my life. I stumbled into this marketplace in 2010, and the rest is history. Really, we are an intermediatory to distribution channels.”

Behind the scenes, Dylan Consulting writes “hundreds of millions of dollars” in insurance.

Goshkarian, who moved from New York to Scottsdale in 1967, says the rest of history. A longtime Airpark businessman, he has seen the area evolve.

“The Airpark is a very unique place,” he says. “You think about all the small businesses, franchises, Discount Tire, formerly Dial. The location we have is just neat.

“I don’t think people understand what this airport brings to this area. The plane lands, and the doors open up. The wife gets out, says, ‘Look how beautiful it is. Let’s buy a house here.’ They buy a house, furniture and cars. They move their office here. It’s amazing how much money that runway and aviation bring to this community.”

Dylan Consulting is based at Signature Flight Support, so Goshkarian can hangar his company jet there. He’s been flying for 20 years and for the last 12 years has had a Cirrus SR22. The company jet is a Phenom 100.

“I enjoy traveling to a second home in Newport Beach,” he says. “I spend as much time as I can with my son, Jack, 17, and my daughter, Ashley, who’s 22. I just bought a home here in DC Ranch. It’s on the flight path to runway 21. When I come in and land from a business trip, it goes right over my house. I love living here. I love DC Ranch. The airport’s close by. The office is close by. Scottsdale is so beautiful.”

This year, Dylan Consulting’s sales will most likely exceed what it did last year, Goshkarian says.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” he says. “I’m building more of a modern-day approach to the business. People in my business are very old school, doing the same thing forever. I think, in the next couple years, Dylan Consulting will be well over a $100 million company. We may have 10 employees then. I’m also working on a book about how to take a slow-moving industry like insurance and make it cutting-edge.”

“We have no partners, no investors and no loans. I’m the sole owner.” ν

Dylan Consulting

15290 N. 78th Way, Suite B202, Scottsdale

Mailing address

P.O. Box 15640, Scottsdale, AZ 85267

480-625-0469, dylanconsulting.com