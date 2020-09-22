The Alkaline Water Co. launches A88CBD in all CBD Plus stores

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s complete A88CBD topical and ingestible product portfolio will be in all 142 CBD Plus stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee, Kansas, Maryland, Georgia and Arkansas. The A88CBD-infused product portfolio will also be available on CBD Plus’ online store, cbdplususa.com.

“Launching in 142 locations across multiple states with one of the fastest-growing premium CBD retailers is a significant step to expanding our A88CBD brand,” states Richard Wright, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

“We are starting to position the A88CBD brand as successfully as our flagship brand, Alkaline88. Interest in our growing lifestyle brands A88 and A88CBD remains very strong with a healthy pipeline of opportunities across multiple trades. Given the nascent nature of the industry, we are approaching all our partnerships with co-branding marketing opportunities, which is helping to establish our A88CBD brand in local markets.”

A88CBD’s partnership with CBD Plus includes hemp-based capsules and oil tinctures, lotions and muscle salves, gummies and CBD water.

“A88CBD is continuing to find new opportunities for growth within the CBD space,” Wright adds.

“By partnering with reputable companies such as CBD Plus, we are positioning A88CBD in the hands of consumers and potential customers who value high-quality wellness products. CBD Plus is nationally known for carrying hemp-based products that meet the highest standards. We believe A88CBD will thrive and grow with this new deal.”

In other news, Alkaline Water Company announced record revenue of $14.2 million for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30. The company also filed with the SEC its form 10-K for the full fiscal year 2020 and its form 10-Q for the fiscal first quarter of 2021 on August 13.

Record fiscal first-quarter 2021 revenue increased approximately 40% year over year and 18% sequentially. Earnings per share ($0.05) improved by 57.3% compared to the prior-year quarter. July’s purchase orders were the second highest of any month since the company was founded. ν