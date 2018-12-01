The Airpark’s Best Aviation Companies, Goods, Services And Events

By Niki D’andrea, Christina Fuoco-Karasinki, Eric Newman And Lauren Wise

There’s a lot to love about the copious companies who call the Airpark home, and there’s something superlative about each one. But in this feature, we toast the top across various industries. Need to charter a private plane and want the best in customer service? Got an imported sports car that needs a tune-up? Looking for a locksmith to protect your valuables? Or perhaps you seek a jeweler to custom-craft your next family heirloom? Then read on!

AVIATION

Best Charter Service

Pinnacle Aviation

With a self-maintained fleet of 13 luxury business jets and bases in both Hawaii and the Airpark, Pinnacle Aviation can satisfy any charter need, from the fast and cost-effective six-passenger Raytheon Premier I plane to the roomy Global 5000, which comfortably seats up to 13 passengers and can travel more than 6,000 miles nonstop. Pinnacle’s pilots undergo rigorous training to consistently exceed FAA requirements for pilot proficiency. Clients flying charter with Pinnacle can count on safety and high-quality service, from baggage loading to an aircraft bar custom-stocked with their favorites.

14988 N. 78th Way, Suite 106, Scottsdale

480-998-8989, pinnacleaviation.com

Best Aircraft Cleaning Service

JBS Executive Detailing

Cleaning airplanes and helicopters is specialized work, and the pros at JBS Executive Detailing understand all the nuances and delicacies of cleaning aircraft components to maintain safety. They perform a variety of services on a wide range of aircraft from Boeing 777s to Bell Helicopters, including certified steam washes, preparation and sealing of deicing boots, degreasing of the airplane belly, paint restoration, and vacuuming of the interior. Founded in California as a car wash company in 2000 when the company owner, Jeff Burrows, was just 9 years old, JBS Executive Detailing now represents the gold standard in the Airpark for both auto and aircraft cleaning and detailing.

8390 E. Via De Ventura, Suite F110, Scottsdale

480-808-4229, jbsed.com

Best Aviation Facility

Scottsdale Airport Aviation Business Center

On November 3, the new Aviation Business Center celebrated its grand opening at Scottsdale Airport. The 40,790-square-foot complex features sleek leased offices plus spaces for U.S. Customs, Civil Air Patrol and Airport Administration; an upcoming restaurant, Volanti, on the second floor that boasts patio views of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve mountains; an events venue; and colorful aviation-themed glass panels by Welsh artist Martin Donlin. The facility is the premier piece of a $27 million renovation to Scottsdale Airport, and an instant point of pride for the Airpark.

15041 N. Airport Drive, Scottsdale

scottsdaleaz.gov/page21789.aspx

Best Hangar

Scottsdale Hangar One

If you think that once you’ve seen one airport hangar, you’ve seen them all, then you haven’t seen Scottsdale Hangar One. So many things set this private hangar apart, starting with the architecture: twin roofs covered in riveted aircraft aluminum and a massive steel sculpture of a paper airplane overhead. Then there’s its sheer size: 130,000 square feet total across the complex, including two hangars offering more than 50,000 square feet of space. A line service crew attends to all the needs of Hangar One’s members. Hangar One is also known for hosting myriad high-end events and celebrity fundraisers, from Celebrity Game Night with Arizona Cardinals legend Kurt Warner to a fundraiser for former gubernatorial candidate Fred DuVal hosted by Bill Clinton.

15220 N. 78th Way, Scottsdale

480-624-9000, scottsdalehangar1.com

GOODS & SERVICES

CONSIGNMENT

Best High-End Consignment

Avery Lane

Customers browsing the showrooms at Avery Lane will likely want to move in. Every showroom at this vaunted consignment store is beautifully appointed with antique and modern furniture, rare artwork, collectible pieces, exquisite rugs and designer lamps. Owner Darlene Reichert has a knack for procuring one-of-a-kind and high-end items, and displaying them in a welcoming way – you can picture these items in your home. And you might want to make Avery Lane your home.

15613 N. Greenway-Hayden Loop, Scottsdale

480-991-0700, averylanehome.com

Best Furniture Consignment

Switch

Dressers, dining tables, end tables, sofas, desks, chairs, benches, beds, bar stools – whatever sort of furniture you seek, you’ll find it at Switch. With two showrooms in Scottsdale, Switch has an inventory that’s unmatched. Items such as Natuzzi leather sofas, antique beveled mirrors, colorful daybeds by Innovation Living, rustic desks with hutches and ceramic MCM-style table lamps abound, and are available at reasonable prices that won’t bust most budgets.

14202 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 480-664-0580; 4390 N. Miller Road, Suite 101, Scottsdale, 480-874-5813, switchconsignment.com

Best Interior Design Consignment

Stevan’s Consignment

In addition to offering a large selection of consignment furniture, Stevan’s provides complimentary one-hour interior design consultations and extensive interior design services, including: lighting and color, flooring, space planning, furniture placement, accessorizing, wallpaper and faux finishing selection, refinishing, reupholstering, and custom floral arrangements, woodwork and window treatments. The interior design team at Stevan’s does it all, from conceptualization and procurement to installation.

15770 N. Greenway-Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, 480-607-0143, stevansconsignment.com

AUTOMOTIVE

Best Classic Car Restoration

Brown’s Classic Autos

Restoring and selling classic cars has become a way of life for the Brown family. Founded more than 60 years ago by Walt Brown, Brown’s Classic Autos has an A-list clientele, ranging from professional athletes to collectors in Dubai, thanks to its stellar staff of mechanics, body specialists and salespersons. The sparkling showroom is nothing to scuff at either. It’s wall-to-wall classic cars like a 1970 bright yellow Ford Mustang and a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, and along the back are large windows allowing customers to watch repairs and renovations. Want to look for your dream car at home? Brown’s Classic Autos’ website has a virtual showroom.

7995 E. Paradise Lane, Scottsdale, 480-998-4300, brownclassicautos.com

Best Domestic Auto Repair/Maintenance

Kerry’s Airpark Auto Service

Kerry’s has offered premiere auto services of all kinds around the Airpark for over 20 years. Customers love the communication, clean area and simple trustworthiness they have come to expect. Kerry’s also offers a free “Check Engine Light Scan.” If your vehicle’s light is on, and you want to make sure you’re safe to drive, just bring it in and the quality repair workers will give it a free trouble code report, and you can figure out what your car needs, and know it will come at the right price.

8115 E. Raintree Drive, 602-870-0163, airparkautoservice.com

Best European & Specialty Auto Repair/Maintenance

Beck’s European

Beck’s has been fixing Porsche vehicles since 1973, as an alternative to the Porsche Dealer Network. Now the shop understands the quality put into all sorts of European makes and models – particularly German cars – and works to make sure they are providing adequate care. The shop offers typical collision and maintenance repairs, but also will do full engine rebuilds and offers pre-purchase vehicle inspections. The website even has a blog answering frequently-asked questions about car services, so people can take care of their vehicles themselves.

8225 E. Butherus Drive, 480-556-6572, beckseuropean.com

Best Auto Storage

Toy Barn Storage

Forget images of grease-stained garage floors and aging pegboards – Toy Barn is upscale vehicle storage. Each of its units available for individual rental is like a condominium for cars – or boats, RVs, jet skis and other oversize toys. All units feature 19-foot-high ceilings and are available in sizes ranging from 1,092 to 1,500 square feet. Unit ownership provides access to a commons area and members-only clubhouse. The Scottsdale Airpark location is one of four Toy Barn locations around the Valley, and it’s the newest.

8585 E. Hartford Drive, Scottsdale, 480-419-0739, toybarnstorage.com

Best Oil Change

Rayco Car Service

Rayco Car Service offers a full line of automotive services including engine service, suspension work, wheels and tires, batteries and alignment inspections – and all of their work is top-notch — but Rayco’s oil and lube filter services are especially exceptional. They get customers’ cars in and out in a timely manner, and there are no surprises – if something needs additional attention, they will let customers know, along with an estimate, before doing anything. Rayco Car Service is so reliable and spot-on with oil changes that some customers drive from as far as Flagstaff for routine maintenance on their vehicles.

8245 E. Butherus Drive, Suite 101, Scottsdale, 480-951-4054, raycocarserviceaz.com

Best Transmission Service

Scottsdale Airport Autocare

When it comes to maintaining and servicing all types and sizes of transmissions, the transmission technicians at Scottsdale Airport Autocare have several years of experience and take pride in doing the best job at the most affordable price. From transmission repair and clutch maintenance to transfer case services and more, Scottsdale Airport Autocare provides exemplary specialty service. The shop also provides a full line of other automotive services, from brake services to tune-ups.

7333 E. Butherus Drive, Suite B-100, Scottsdale, 480-443-0000, airportautocare.com

JEWELRY

Best Bridal Jewelry

Michael’s Creative

With his first custom-design studio in 1978, Michael J. Boillot began setting the gold standard in cutting-edge bridal jewelry. Michael’s Creative uses a combination of gemologists and the latest technology, like 3D printers, to bring engagement and bridal visions to reality, whether you’re choosing from their thousands of designs or bringing in an heirloom piece to create something new. But don’t be intimidated – while the studio is tailored to have one of the largest selections of bridal rings in Arizona, it also maintains a casual, collaborative environment, and hs a price range for everyone – pieces range from $1,000 to $100,000.

23233 N. Pima Road, Suite 111, Scottsdale, 480-515-1200, michaelscreative.com

Best Precious Gem Jeweler

Cornelis Hollander

Hailing from Amsterdam, Cornelis Hollander arrived in the U.S. in the early ‘80s and quickly evolved into one of the experimental early leaders in American designer jewelry. He went against the status quo, selling pieces under his own name instead of a store’s, and built up a reputation in precious gem jewelry with his sculptural designs, especially split shanks, distinctive colored gems and geometric gem shapes. With dozens of awards in tow, including numerous nods in the De Beers Shining Light Awards, it’s clear that Cornelis Hollander designs are revered across cultures, styles and demographics.

4151 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale, 480-423-5000, cornelishollander.com

Best Jewelry Repair

Paul Johnson Jewelers

From vintage watches to wedding rings, Paul Johnson Jewelers has been the go-to jewelry repair spot in Paradise Valley for over 72 years. Owned by the son of the original founder, Paul Johnson Jewelers has always had a community-oriented vision, starting with the design and creation of the Miss Arizona Pageant Crown in 1969 and partnering with the foundation to further young women’s education. As the only jewelry endorsed and contracted with the City of Scottsdale, Paul Johnson Jewelers offers a reliable, easy way to repair jewelry, get free jewelry cleaning and appraisals, and more.

6208 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 106, Paradise Valley, 480-970-4341, pauljohnsonjewelers.com

Jeff Burrows, owner of JBS Executive Detailing

(Photo courtesy Jeff Burrows)