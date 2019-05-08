Take on ‘Tahoe South’

The town’s southern shore is tremendous in the spring and summer

By Alison Bailin Batz

ake Tahoe may be known as a world-renowned ski destination, but as the snow begins to melt it transforms into a new adventure. It’s picture-perfect for a long weekend or full-on vacation during the spring or summer months.

The southern shore of Lake Tahoe—nicknamed Tahoe South and located in Nevada, versus the north shore, which is in California—truly has it all. So much, in fact, there is truly no way to see and do it all.

As such, here is a guide to getting the most out of your trip to Tahoe South.

Edgewood Tahoe

This stunning resort set directly on the shoreline (and with the area’s only private beach) was just announced as the 2019 Hotel of the Year in the United States and Canada by Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand. It’s not hard to see why. The LEED-designed mountain lodge opened in 2017 and has quickly become a luxury reprieve with its 8,500-square-foot Spa Edgewood, award-winning 18-hole championship golf course and refined dining —along with an array of shopping and outdoor activity options.

But that’s getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s start with the rooms. There are only 154 rooms and suites on property to allow for the ultimate in service and style. Each room offers an in-room gas fireplace, terrace or balcony, plush seating area, complimentary Wi-Fi, single-serve coffee makers, Frette robes and slippers, in-room refrigerator, rainfall shower and access to the year-round heated lakeside pool, state-of-the-art workout facility, ski valet, Mercedes-Benz shuttles and more.

Dining is impressive with three delicious options: The Bistro, Edgewood Restaurant and Brooks’ Bar & Deck. The Bistro, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, was named one of the “10 places you must eat and drink in South Lake Tahoe” by the Reno Gazette-Journal. Edgewood, among the top dining destinations in the western United States, offers floor-to-ceiling views of Lake Tahoe, is a meal not to be missed. And Brooks’ has one of the best decks to enjoy happy at in the region.

Casinos

Edgewood also happens to be just minutes from Tahoe South’s famed casinos offering the best in table and slots play, along with numerous nightlife options to dance and let loose. Hard Rock is among the newest casino offerings in the area and boasts a 25,000-square-foot casino and the William Hill Sportsbook, which has 40 televisions as well as a video wall. There is also a terrific bar called Alpine Union on-site with fire pits and live music. Harrah’s Lake Tahoe and Harvey’s are also nearby.

Tahoe South Beer Trail

Craft beer is an art form in Tahoe—and easy to enjoy thanks to the Beer Trail. Yes, the lake Tahoe Chamber offers a handy-dandy map of how to best navigate through the exploding craft beer scene in the area via its Beer Trail. Right now, the trail boasts nine breweries of note in the area: South Lake Brewing Company, Sidellis Lake Tahoe, Cold Water Brewery & Grill, Stateline Brewery, The Hangar, Outpost Brewing Co., The Brewery at Lake Tahoe and two Lake Tahoe AlewoX locations. Many offer small bites and/or full restaurant menus, not to mention games and views.

Visiting in June is the best time to try them all. On June 1, Heavenly Cal Lodge will host Tahoe Brewfest. During the festive event, guests can enjoy 5-ounce samples of beer from in and around Lake Tahoe as well as other areas of Northern California and Nevada, and all proceeds benefit local charities.

Tahoe Tastings wine cruise

Fear not, wine lovers! You’re covered in Tahoe South as well, thanks to the Tahoe Tastings, which offers daily wine tastings on Golden Rose, a vintage, one-of-a-kind 1953 Chris Craft Venetian Water Taxi. There are several tours, including a mid-day two-hour option that allows for the tasting of eight wines from nearby Northern California and an evening option timed out to enjoy the wine during sunset. Just some of the award-winning wines from the nearby California vineyards guests can expect to taste include Domaine Carneros, Lange Twins Family Winery, Navarro Vineyards, Rancho Victoria Vineyard, Renegade Winery, School Street and Via Romano Vineyard. There are also a private tour options if reserved in advance.

Foodie finds

Beyond the food and drink at Edgewood and along the Beer Trail, Tahoe South is home to eclectic, electric eateries all worth a visit. Try breakfast or brunch (and a mimosa) at Revive Coffee & Wine, a purveyor of quality coffee, pastries, small plate dining, craft beers and fine local wines. They have monthly specialty lattes and mimosas, and South Tahoe Standup Paddle occupies the space next door so guests can have a bite then paddle away the day. For lunch, don’t miss Tahoe Pourhouse, which beyond the food and drink is a selfie lover’s dream.

Opened in 2018 by chefs who also happen to be ice sculptors, the restaurant’s focal points are a 20-tap wine wall and funky patio, which it shares with AleworX. For a clever take on happy hour, head over to Black Bear Lodge as its front desk doubles as a full-on bar and is open to lodge guests as well as walk-ins. The menu features craft beers, California wines and small plate appetizers, with a rotating list of featured wineries. The architecture is highlighted by a live edge wood bar and vintage-style lighting. Then for dinner, Azul Latin Kitchen will tickle the taste buds. Their fresh take on Mexican, South and Central American cuisine and use of seasonal, sustainable, organic ingredients is inspired.

For more, visit tahoesouth.com.