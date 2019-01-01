Summer Special

Whether it’s warm butter cake or the flavorful filet, Mastro’s is the perfect spot

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

When Mastro’s Steakhouse opened in 1999 on Pinnacle Peak Road, the goal was to offer prime beef products in a metropolitan, upscale setting.

Not much has changed—and that’s a good thing. Among the red curtains and stone walls is an upbeat knowledgeable staff who makes everyone feel at home.

“I think the thing that puts us apart is our beef sourcing,” said general manager Roman Kettler. “We’re known for the bone-in filet that has a little more flavor, more oomph to it. We have a 33-ounce ribeye that’s incredible if you’re a ribeye fan. It’s the chuck end, with a little more flavor and marbling than you would normally see on a ribeye.”

Available Sunday to Thursday through September 30, Mastro’s Steakhouse in North Scottsdale is hosting a summer menu that offers a three-course menu for $69. Guests can choose between select appetizers (French onion soup, jalapeno tuna sashimi, Caesar salad or the spicy Mambo salad); entrees (New Zealand king salmon fillet; herb-roasted chicken; double-cut pork chop and a 6-ounce petite filet); and desserts (cheesecake, Chocolate Sin cake and its signature, personal warm butter cake).

Two sides are included: sautéed mushrooms, creamed corn, steamed or sautéed broccoli or garlic mashed potatoes.

“On the summer menu, the hidden gem is the porkchop,” Kettler says. “You’re getting a pound of meat with the porkchop. That’s served alongside an apple chutney-type sauce. We cook it to perfection. It’s juicy in the middle and caramelized on the outside.”

The butter cake is renowned in the Valley and beyond.

“We like to say it has some of the best qualities of pound cake, cheesecake, crème brulee, ice cream and fresh fruit,” Kettler says. “It’s something we launched on our first day back in 1999. It’s an icon. It has its own Facebook page.”

Helmed by chef Michael Goldsmith and executive chef Mario Valdez, Mastro’s is known for driving great service and making memories. The restaurant offers live music nightly, ranging from solo acts to trios.

“We really want to emphasize that Mastro’s feels like a party every night,” Kettler says. “It’s a party and I feel like I’m the party planner. Every member of our team is an integral part of the party. Guests have a great time and the party keeps getting better.” ν

Mastro’s Steakhouse

8852 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

480-585-9500,

mastrosrestaurants.com

5 to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday;

5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday