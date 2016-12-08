A place to live, work and play for professionals

By Tanner Stechnij

The Airpark has been a magnet for residential development for some time, but a unique concept separates the new SOHO Scottsdale, a live-work-play luxury condominium community, from the pack.

SOHO Scottsdale, at 16510 N. 92nd St., just off Loop 101 and East Bell Road on the Airpark’s eastern edge, aims to attract professionals to a high-tech environment.

The developer is targeting entrepreneurs.

“It is for people who want a lifestyle that allows them to work and live in their own space,” said Irene Catsibris Clary, owner of Airpark-based Catclar Investments, developer of the project. “It allows them an office on the first level, commercial on the second level and then they live in the townhome.”

The luxury community, which opens in 2017, will have 12 buildings on 5 acres, including 10 lofts and 64 townhouses, as well as 8,000 square feet of retail space. Pricing begins in the mid $600,000s and tops out at more than $1 million.

All units will be wired for Smart Home technology so that owners can control lights, appliances and other amenities remotely, and Cox Gigablast internet.

There is retail/restaurant space on the first floor of the loft building. The lofts are entirely dual zoned for living and office space. Townhouses are zoned for business on the first and second levels, with an ADA compliant office on the first floor.

It’s an ambitious, unique undertaking, and unusual because it is not in a highly urbanized area, according to Michael Bronska, faculty associate at Arizona State University, who specializes in real estate. He says he has concerns about the prospects for a work-live complex in a suburban area.

“The thing about downtown Scottsdale and downtown Phoenix is that you don’t have to get in your car and drive places,” Bronska said. “You can bike, you can walk, you can use the Metro (light rail), whereas in Scottsdale, at the Airpark, you really have to get in your car to drive to the grocery store and other places.”

Clary, however, expects most residents to own autos.

“We are two minutes away from the highway (Loop 101), a bike ride away from the McDowell Mountains,” she said. “We have WestWorld and the TPC golf course – you are in the center of where a lot of things take place in Scottsdale.”

Other nearby amenities include AZ on the Rocks, a rock-climbing gym, and The Thumb fresh market.

Clary and her team are working with Scottsdale officials to ensure that the complex is certified an International Green Construction Code space. Director of Construction Eli Setton found this to be an important aspect of designing a luxury complex in the 21st century.

“All of the lumber is coming from a sustainable forest and we are using a certain amount of recyclable products in the development,” Setton said. “In addition to that, a lot of the waste is being recycled and it should get the International Green Construction Code certification from Scottsdale.”

The nine floor plans, each named after a classical artist, range from the Dali, at 2,243 square feet, with two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms; to the four-story DaVinci, at nearly 4,000 square feet, with three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Bing Hu of H&S International designed the lofts and townhouses.

SOHO Scottsdale sits on a courtyard with landscaping, trees and art pieces, and will feature life-size Lego pieces. Some of the buildings will have muraled walls.

“My theme for the project is connectivity and that is where the Lego pieces come from,” Clary said. “It is a combination of man, nature and technology. If you think about it, those are the three elements that most interact together.”

Seven units had been sold through November. The new owners come from diverse professions, doctors to inventors.

Residents will be moving into the townhouses in January and February, and the lofts will be opening in May and June.

Tanner Stechnij is a student at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.