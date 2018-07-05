Smart choices

By Alexis Andreopoulos, Niki D’Andrea, Andrea Estrada, Ally Richmond and Allyson Wittekind

Take the guesswork out of getting goods and services around the Airpark

Sometimes there can be a lot of guesswork when it comes to making choices. Which Airpark jeweler specializes in artisanal watches? Where’s the highest concentration of consignment stores around the Airpark? Who has the steepest discount on flat-screen TVs? Where can you take your car for a complete transmission replacement? What legal and banking services are best for business owners? We have the answers to these questions and more in our annual “Goods & Services” feature.

JEWELRY

When it comes to jewelry, all that glitters isn’t gold – it could be platinum, silver, diamonds, rubies or emeralds. At Cornelis Hollander, expert jewelers work with patrons on custom designs cast in precious metals and adorned with grandiose and glittery gemstones. A Valley go-to since 1978, Michael’s Creative Jewelry crafts contemporary pieces utilizing rare and high-quality gemstones and specializes in bridal rings. Paul Johnson Jewelers has offered fine rings, bracelets, necklaces, artisanal watches and jewelry repair since 1945.

Cornelis Hollander: 4151 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale, 480-423-5000, cornelishollander.com

Michael’s Creative: 23233 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, 480-515-1200, michaelscreative.com

Paul Johnson Jewelers: 6208 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 480-970-4341, pauljohnsonjewelers.com

CONSIGNMENT

Someone else’s trash can most definitely become your treasure, especially when it comes to consignment stores. The team at Avery Lane is happy to help match you with home décor items you will love. Giving off a Paris-boutique flair, Avery Lane is best known for its classic chic designs, books and furniture. Another great location for upscale furniture, lighting, rugs and antiques is Stevans. Stevans guarantees quality furniture, professional services, and expertise. They even offer complimentary interior design consultations. A third option is Switch Consignment. Switch is an affordable upscale consignment showroom that focuses on recycling and repurposing furniture. New merchandise arrives at the showroom daily, so there’s always something new to check out.

Avery Lane: 15613 N. Greenway-Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, 480-991-0700, averylanehome.com

Stevans: 15770 N. Greenway-Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, 480-607-0143, stevansconsignment.com

Switch: 14202 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 480-664-0580

4390 N. Miller Road, Scottsdale, 480-874-5813, switchconsignment.com

ELECTRONICS

Electronics keep us current (pun intended). Best Deal In Town carries the latest HDTVs, Apple products and home audio accessories, as well as prime delivery and installation services – all at largely discounted rates. LMC (Legendary Music & Cinema) Home Entertainment offers optimum, first-class home entertainment systems. Retailing a wide variety of select music and movie equipment, it’s no wonder LMC Home Entertainment is highly acclaimed in the Southwest as the finest collection of world-class audio and film components.

Best Deal In Town: 7625 E. Redfield Road, Scottsdale, 480-393-3291,

bestdealaz.com

LMC Home Entertainment: 15507 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 480-403-0011, lmche.com

COLLECTIBLES AND MEMORABILIA

It never hurts to have a decorative “conversation piece” around the house or office, and something special is bound to be found among the Airpark’s collectibles and memorabilia shops. At ROCK STAR Gallery, music fans can find everything from framed and autographed albums to signed guitars and photos and even original paintings by Janis Joplin, the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and more. Charity Benefits Unlimited sells signed items from its substantial collection of memorabilia, which includes Babe Ruth game-used baseball bats, a contract signed by The Beatles and a jersey Michael Jordan wore in a game, with proceeds benefiting charity. For people who want to make their own memorabilia, Grayhawk Awards & Engraving creates trophies, plaques and every type of award imaginable using state-of-the-art techniques including laser engraving, sand-etch engraving and sublimation printing.

ROCK STAR Gallery: 15211 N. Kierland Boulevard (Kierland Commons), Scottsdale, 480-275-4501, rockstargallery.net

Charity Benefits Unlimited: 15849 N. 77th Street, Scottsdale, 480-483-0525, cbuauctions.com

Grayhawk Awards & Engraving: 15855 N. Greenway-Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, 480-609-0742, grayhawkawards.com

PRINTING SERVICES

Add some color to your life. ArizonaColor.com specializes in unique, vibrant vehicle wraps, signs and banners, business cards and wall graphics. Scottsdale Printing has supplied quality printing services for over 30 years. Splash offers print, design and marketing services, communicating even the most of creative messages. Verapax Marketing is a one-stop shop for printing, social media marketing and graphic design services, to name a few.

ArizonaColor.com: 2040 W. Deer Valley Road, Phoenix, 623-580-7386, arizonacolor.com

Scottsdale Printing: 13901 N. 73rd Street, Scottsdale, 480-443-1122, scottsdaleprinting.com

Splash: 15770 N. Greenway-Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, 480-483-0166, splashaz.com

Verapax Marketing: 16099 N. 82nd Street, Scottsdale, 866-269-8328, verapax.com

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

There’s a saying in real estate: “Location, location, location.” But the industry is also about representation and management of locations. Founded in 1981, Cutler Commercial specializes in sales, leasing and property management for commercial, retail and multi-family listings. According to its website, Cutler Commercial works “toward the goal of keeping your property or properties fully occupied, your tenants satisfied, and the return on your investment up to your expectations.” Commercial Properties Incorporated (also established in 1981) manages several million square feet of commercial properties throughout the state, providing services including maintaining property files and tenant records, 24/7 in-house maintenance and accounts receivable collections. Providing full-service property management is a point of pride for Los Arcos Realty & Management, which is based in the Airpark but manages properties in most areas of the Valley and leases offices as far east as Gilbert. One of the most respected real estate companies in the Airpark area, Shell Commercial Real Estate, provides its clients with investment analysis and buyer and seller representation, in addition to property management.

Commercial Properties Incorporated: 7025 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 480-966-2301, cpiaz.com

Cutler Commercial: 2150 E. Highland Avenue, Phoenix, 603-955-3500, cutlercommercial.com

Los Arcos Realty & Management: 14415 N. 73rd Street, Scottsdale, 480-443-8287, losarcosrealty.net

Shell Commercial Real Estate: 16410 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale, 480-443-3992, shellcommercial.com

BANKING SERVICES

The many banks in Scottsdale Airpark may differ based on the range of services they offer, but they all have one thing in common – community and customer satisfaction. Established in 1882, BMO Harris Bank is focused on building relationships with a vision to be the bank that defines great customer experience. They strive to help their customers make sense of money by delivering a broad range of financial services. First International Bank & Trust is active in the communities they serve and aims to be a “one-stop shop” for customers, delivering a complete portfolio of financial solutions in true community banking fashion. Priding itself on being financially strong and responsive to customer needs, KS StateBank has a broad range of business, government finance and personal services that can last you or your business a lifetime. Pinnacle Bank was formed by local business leaders who own and/or manage their own businesses here in the Valley. They understand the challenges small businesses face, which is why they are committed to developing, providing and enhancing a range of services predicated on serving the financial needs of the community.

BMO Harris Bank: 7138 E. Thunderbird Road, Scottsdale, 480-315-6640, bmoharris.com

First International Bank & Trust: 7900 E. Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, 480-948-5532, firstintlbank.com

KS StateBank: 14358 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale, 480-308-0874, ksstate.bank

Pinnacle Bank: 14287 N. 87th Street, Scottsdale, 480-609-0055, pinnaclebankaz.com

LEGAL SERVICES

William Randolph Hearst once said, “You must keep your mind on the objective, not the obstacle.” Legal services in the Airpark will help you do just that. Founded in 1960, the Arizona law firm of Sacks Tierney has addressed its clients’ legal problems with a combination of talent, creativity, professionalism and integrity. They serve Arizona businesses and entrepreneurs in such areas as commercial litigation, construction, loan workouts, real estate law, business transactions, bankruptcy and employment law. Best Law Firm offers customized legal representation to meet your financial and legal needs. If you need coaching and some legal advice or help with developing a legal strategy to protect assets and get custody of children, Best Law Firm is there to help.

Best Law Firm: 14362 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale, 480-219-2433, bestlawaz.com

Sacks Tierney P.A.: 4250 N. Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale, 480-425-2600, sackstierney.com

OTHER SERVICES

When businesses have too much stuff, Storage West has space. The 40-year-old company provides storage services for large items (including boats and RVs), plus moving supplies and moving trucks. For getting financial matters in order, many Airpark businesses turn to Partridge & Associates, a group of dedicated and passionate CPAs that helps business owners get the most out of their money and navigate the tricky waters of tax season. Business suits and other wardrobe items get the VIP treatment at Prestige Cleaners. In addition to its lauded dry cleaning, Prestige also offers free pick-up and delivery, as well as tailoring and alterations. Boutique design and development firm SpaceLine Design Architects & Interiors brings more than 30 years of experience in modern design to offices, residences, resorts and more. Its stunning architecture stems from the company’s motto, “Creating drama in every design.”

Storage West: 13851 N. 73rd Street, Scottsdale, 480-991-5600, storagewest.com

Partridge & Associates: 13430 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 480-990-2727, partridgecpas.com

Prestige Cleaners: 13216 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 480-998-8660, prestigecleaners.com

SpaceLine Design Architects & Interiors: 15050 N. Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, 480-370-1188, sldarc.com

AUTOMOTIVE

There’s an old saying: “Take care of your car in the garage and the car will take care of you on the road,” and that’s exactly what Airpark-area auto shops will help you do. Rayco Car Service has provided expert auto and light truck repair and maintenance service to Scottsdale customers since 1998. Since opening their doors in 1991, Scottsdale Airport Autocare’s services have ranged from standard oil changes to complete engine and transmission repairs or replacements. For over 40 years, Tri-City Transmission & Auto Repair has fixed cars without a costly overhaul or replacement, and diagnoses and repairs over 200 transmissions every month.

Rayco Car Service: 8245 E. Butherus Drive, Scottsdale, 480-951-4054, raycocarserviceaz.com

Scottsdale Airport Autocare: 7333 E. Butherus Drive, Scottsdale, 480-443-0000, airportautocare.com

Tri-City Transmission & Auto Repair: 2005 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, 480-968-5062, tricitytransmission.com 