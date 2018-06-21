Small Bites

By Niki D’Andrea

Creamistry debuts custom ice cream sandwiches

Creamistry, the Valleywide ice cream shop known for its liquid nitrogen technology and flash-freezing process, has launched a menu of new customizable ice cream sandwiches. Four flavors – Brownie, Cap’n Crunch Marshmallow Treat, Fruity Pebbles Marshmallow Treat and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Marshmallow Treat – are available for $6.95 each at all Creamistry locations, including the shop in Scottsdale Quarter. Each sandwich is made to order with guests’ choice of any ice cream flavor. For more information, visit creamistry.com.

Restaurateurs behind Clever Koi to open Italian concept in SkySong

Nicholas Campisano and Joshua James, co-owners of Born & Raised Hospitality group and two of the founders of the popular Clever Koi restaurants in Gilbert and Phoenix, have announced they will open an Italian restaurant named Fellow at the ASU SkySong development. The concept will revolve around casual Italian dining and craft cocktails. The menu will consist of such Italian standards as pizza, pasta, sandwiches and salads.

Fellow is being designed by Phoenix company Local Studio, which also designed the Clever Koi restaurant in Phoenix. The restaurant will occupy a 5,000-square-foot space, with 28-foot-high ceilings and a spacious patio. Campisano and James said they’d like to see the eatery become a neighborhood hangout, and have plans to host participatory games like standup shuffleboard in addition to special events. Fellow is slated to open in September.

Local Bistro announces “Steakhouse Cuts” and new brunch items

Local Bistro has added four “Steakhouse Cuts” and 10 new brunch offerings to its menu. The family-friendly restaurant, located at 20581 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale, gives guests the option of enjoying cuts of 45-day aged, certified Angus beef with choice of sauce and potatoes at affordable price points. The new Steakhouse Cuts menu features 8 oz. skirt steak ($29), 8 oz. filet of beef ($38), 16 oz. NY strip that’s been dry-aged for 60 days ($42), and 22 oz. bone-in rib-eye ($45).

Among its 10 new brunch items, Local Bistro offers Nutella-stuffed French toast, a spinach artichoke skillet, salmon flatbread, a wild mushroom frittata and Italian braised beef eggs Benedict. Brunch is available beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit localbistroaz.com.

Kona Grill reports drop in revenue and sales for first quarter

Scottsdale-based Kona Grill reported financial results for the first quarter of 2018 ending March 31, and the results show a 7.1 percent decrease in revenues (to $42 million) and a same-store sales decrease of 8.3 percent. However, the American grill and sushi bar chain also reported a restaurant operating profit improvement to $5 million, and the company’s CEO spoke optimistically about growth.

“We remain focused and resilient in this challenging industry environment. We continue to focus on service, hospitality and cleanliness to ensure our restaurants provide a great experience to each of our guests,” says Berke Bakay, President and CEO of Kona Grill. “We have many initiatives in place to take Kona Grill to the next level, including several involving menu innovation and increasing the frequency of guest visits.”

There are five Kona Grill locations throughout the Valley, including one in Scottsdale Quarter. For more information, visit konagrill.com.

Hash Kitchen’s summer specials include “bottomless” mimosas and Mom Mondays

Hash Kitchen has launched three summer specials slated to run through October 1. “Bloody Wednesdays” feature 50 percent off all Bloody Marys at Hash Kitchen’s large Bloody Mary bar, which offers more than 40 craft toppings for guests to choose from. “Bottomless” mimosas – refills for just a penny with the purchase of the first mimosa for $9 – will be offered all day Mondays through Fridays, and diners have options including guava, blueberry and mango mimosas. Every Monday through October 1, Hash Kitchen will host “Mom Mondays” for mothers and fathers, in which children 12 and younger eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Hash Kitchen has two Scottsdale locations, one at 8777 N. Scottsdale Road (in Gainey Village) and another at 14838 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. For more information, visit hashkitchen.com.