Small Bites

Second Taphouse Kitchen Location Now Open

A second location of TapHouse Kitchen, the popular restaurant inside Hilton Village in Scottsdale, opened on January 4. The new location spans 7,000 square feet and is designed with a contemporary, industrial aesthetic. The indoor/outdoor patio features a fireplace and mountain views, and the chef’s kitchen gives guests views of the culinary activity within. The menu builds upon the one at the Hilton Village location and features items like shrimp macaroni and cheese, chicken and dumplings, a signature burger and wood-fired pizzas.

“We’re thrilled to expand the TapHouse Kitchen family with this second location,” executive chef Patrick Karvis said. “We’re excited to deliver an expanded menu in comfortable yet sophisticated surroundings that the neighborhood will appreciate.”

The new location, at 3131 E. Shea Boulevard, is in the neighborhood where general manager Jamie Morris grew up. “It’s a beautiful spot, perfect for the Shea neighborhood,” Morris said. “Great food and relaxed surroundings. It’s a perfect place for any occasion.”

For more information on TapHouse Kitchen, visit taphousekitchen.com.

Day of Giving at Press Coffee benefits Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Press Coffee will hold a Day of Giving on Friday, January 25 to benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital. On this day, the local roaster will donate all proceeds from sales online and in its stores – which include a location in Scottsdale Quarter at 15059 N. Scottsdale Road – to the hospital’s foundation. The fundraiser is part of the company’s Press On Charities initiative, which is designed to support various causes in Arizona communities.

“We know it’s our neighbors, community and wholesale partners who have supported Press as Arizona’s own specialty coffee roaster over the years,” Press co-owner Jason Kyle said. “Press On Charities is our way to give back and support the organizations making our communities strong.”

Popular local breakfast spot Over Easy, which has six Valley locations, has pledged to match the donation amount to Phoenix Children’s Hospital based on Press’ sales on January 25. “We are looking forward to this next effort of Press On Charities and the chance to support the amazing work of Phoenix Children’s Hospital,” Kyle said.

Press On Charities has raised more than $7,000 for local charities since the program began in 2018. For more information on Press Coffee, visit presscoffee.com. For more information on Phoenix Children’s Hospital, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

Grimaldi’s debuts chicken alla vodka pizza

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, the chain known for its New York-style, coal-fired brick-oven pizza, launched a new Fire & Frost seasonal menu in December that includes a new chicken alla vodka pizza.

“Chicken alla vodka is a classic dish that we have transformed into a pizza,” Grimaldi’s Pizzeria executive chef Cory Lattuca said. “And it’s the perfect option to balance the colder winter months with the warm, creamy tomato sauce.”

The Fire & Frost seasonal menu also includes spinach pecan salad, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup cheesesake, and chocolate cannoli. Grimaldi’s has seven Arizona locations, including in Scottsdale Quarter at 15059 N. Scottsdale Road. For more information, visit grimaldispizzeria.com.

Farm & Craft rolls out new menu

Farm & Craft launched a new menu in December featuring eight new items. The health-focused eatery, which has a location in Scottsdale and a location in Phoenix at The Colony, also updated a few existing menu items.

The new menu items are cashew chicken salad, super green salad, burrata and grilled vegetables, vegan banh mi, a probiotic bowl, chicken fried rice, roasted half chicken and build-your-own veggie tacos. The new menu uses only 100 percent grass-fed beef and lists all of Farm & Craft’s locally and responsibly sourced vendors.

Updates to the menu include nachos made with quinoa flax chips that are now served vegetarian and can be made vegan, the return of farro macaroni and cheese, and the removal of turkey from the menu entirely to reduce sodium-heavy items. Farm & Craft’s Scottsdale restaurant is located at 4303 N. Scottsdale Road. For more information, call 480-568-8980 or visit ilovefarmandcraft.com. 