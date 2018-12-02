Small Bites

By Niki D’Andrea

Popular Donut Bar concept opens in Scottsdale

Specialty doughnut shop Donut Bar, which has popular locations in San Diego and Las Vegas, opened a Scottsdale outpost on November 17. Menu selections vary daily, but the concept is known for its artisanal doughnuts by Chef Santiago Campa, including such variations as Mexican Hot Chocolate, Butter Beer and Cake Batter – all available for pairing with a beverage from the bar. Some donuts are also infused with alcohol.

Donut Bar is located at 16205 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 110, in Scottsdale Promenade. For more information, call 480-656-5754 or visit donutbar.com.

Chef Santiago Campa has brought his gourmet donuts – paired with drinks – to Scottsdale Promenade.

The Sicilian Butcher sets Guinness World Record for largest Negroni

On October 24, The Silician Butcher restaurant officially set the Guinness World Record for largest Negroni cocktail. Sheldon Wiley, director of beverages for restaurant owners The Maggiore Group, made the cocktail inside a 500-liter oak barrel using 14 cases each of the Italian spirits Carpano Antica Formula, Malfy Gin Originale and Campari. The record-setting Negroni measured in at an official volume of 504 liters, verified by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

“The Negroni is my favorite cocktail,” Sicilian Butcher owner Joey Maggiore said. “There is no place better than The Sicilian Butcher to hold this Guinness World Records title.”