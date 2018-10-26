Small Bites

Wasted Grain completes renovation, opens new Champagne lounge

Wasted Grain completed its summer renovation and opened a new sister concept, a Champagne lounge called Bubble Room, in September. The new lounge offers more than 21 different kinds of Champagne, has a capacity of 300 and is located upstairs from Wasted Grain. The two businesses are both owned and operated by Square One Concepts.

“We are extremely excited to open the first Champagne lounge in Old Town,” partner Jason Johnson said. “We look forward to bringing a fresh and innovative experience to a high-energy crowd who will be dressed to impress.”

In addition to the new concept upstairs, Wasted Grain also debuted a new interior and menu. For more information, visit wastedgrain.com and bubbleroomscottsdale.com.

True Food Kitchen rolls out fall seasonal menu

On October 3, True Food Kitchen will launch its fall menu. The autumn-inspired cocktails and seasonally driven dishes include antioxidant- and vitamin-rich ingredients.

Highlights include a roasted Brussels sprouts vegetable dish with Asian mushroom, miso sesame vinaigrette and vegan chili thread; a seasonal ingredient salad with Brussels sprouts, quinoa, roasted butternut squash, horseradish vinaigrette, goat cheese, pomegranate and toasted mulberry; dashi ramen made with sweet potato glass noodles, bok choy portobello mushroom, charred onion, radish, corn, black beans and sesame chili oil; and gluten-free squash pie.

New beverages include the Forbidden Root with lemon-infused organic vodka, apple, beets and rosemary; a Lime & Coconut Colada with lime-infused rum, golden falernum, pineapple and cinnamon; and the Apple Jack with bourbon, cinnamon and lemon.

The seasonal menu will be available at all True Food Kitchen locations through fall. For more information, visit truefoodkitchen.com.

Ncounter now franchising and expanding

NCounter, a casual spot for breakfast, lunch and brunch, is now franchising with strategic plans to expand nationally by partnering with experienced multi-unit operators that share the company’s vision.

The original NCounter opened on Mill Avenue in Tempe in 2012 and was acquired by Scottsdale-based Due North Holdings in 2016. Due North Holdings is a privately held company founded by Kevin and Kathryn Blackwell, who also founded Kahala Corp., an international franchisor of restaurant brands. When the Blackwells sold their interest in Kahala, the company owned more than 12 brands, with over 3,000 locations.

Due North Holdings recently relocated into the Airpark from its previous offices near Salt River Fields. For more information about Due North Holdings and NCounter franchising opportunities, visit duenorth-llac.com.

Tanzy introduces custom-designed dessert cart and new dessert menu

Artisanal Italian cuisine restaurant Tanzy has introduced a new dessert menu, served from a custom-designed dessert cart. Executive pastry chef James Rosselle has added several Italian-inspired desserts to the menu, including a floatanette with lime meringue, blackberry sorbet, shaved Italian lemon ice, lemon cream and caramel tuile. Also new is an Italian butter cake with apricot glaze, blood orange cream, citrus segments and honeycomb.

Desserts available on the cart include a raspberry red velvet cake, a cookie tower, and a Concord cake with chocolate mousse, chocolate meringue, chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

“The new Tanzy dessert experience is every sweets lover’s fantasy,” said Tanzy chef and COO Sherry Yard. “The gold-trimmed black enamel cart rolls to each table with a lovely array of handmade desserts, pastries and cookie towers you want to grab right off the silver tray. It’s truly a show-stopping, jaw-dropping dining conclusion designed for guests of all ages to interact with and enjoy.”

Tanzy is located in Scottsdale Quarter at 15257 N. Scottsdale Road. For more information, visit tanzyrestaurant.com.

Liberty Station scheduled to open in DC Ranch Marketplace

Keeler Hospitality Group has announced its second Liberty Station – American Tavern and Smokehouse location will open in DC Ranch Marketplace on October 1.

The original Liberty Station location in the Terravita Marketplace just south of Carefree has been so successful that a new location was needed to fill the demand for the restaurant’s barbecue, according to Keeler Hospitality Group president and COO Paul Keeler. “We are delighted to bring this level of traditional barbecue favorites combined with American comfort-style dishes to DC Ranch diners,” Keeler said.

Liberty Station will open in the space in DC Ranch that formerly housed Market Street Kitchen. For more information, visit libertystationtavern.com.

Cooks + Corks returns to Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

Cooks + Corks, a fundraiser for nonprofit Scottsdale League for the Arts, will return to Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on November 2.

The culinary event spotlights Arizona’s top chefs and winemakers in a beautiful outdoor setting, and gives guests exclusive tastings from the resort’s restaurants: T. Cook’s, Talavera, Deseo, Proof: An American Canteen and Jewels Bakery and Café. Moët & Chandon Champagne will also be served.

Tickets cost $125 for general admission, and $175 for VIP (includes early admission, a Champagne welcome and social hour, VIP-only hors d’oeuvres, access to the VIP lounge area and exclusive gift bags). For more information, visit cooksandcorks.org.