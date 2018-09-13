Small Bites

FJI.DESIGN announces Design It Forward winner

Scottsdale-based boutique interior design company FJI.DESIGN has unveiled the winner of its Design It Forward campaign, an annual contest in which the design firm chooses a business in the local food and beverage industry and donates its design services for free. The inaugural Design It Forward recipient last year was Freak Brothers Pizza, which is opening its first brick and mortar location soon in the Churchill District.

This year’s winner is Iconic Cocktail Co., which will be opening an unnamed project in the Phoenix area. “Iconic Cocktail Co.’s vision and determination is the exact reason we created this campaign,” said Dala Al-Fuwaires, principal of FJI.DESIGN. “I cannot wait to create this space with Iconic. It will be, truly, an iconic space.”

Iconic Cocktail Co. was chosen for the Design It Forward award by six local judges: Chef Justin Beckett (chef and owner of Beckett’s Table and Southern Rail); Chef Tamara Stanger (chef at Cotton & Copper); Bryan Laurel (founder of Syndicate Marketing); Chef Anthony Serrano (chef and owner of Desert Rose Catering); Alex Leiphart (designer and owner of Alex & Co.); and Justin McCallister (owner of Arizona Restaurant Consulting). For more information on FJI.DESIGN, visit fji.design.

Ocean Prime’s Date Night Menu on Thursdays continues

Ocean Prime restaurant’s Summer Date Night menu will continue through September 20. The all-inclusive menu is $95 and available every Thursday. Courses include a shared appetizer, with choice of Caesar salad or Sonoma goat cheese ravioli; a shared entrée of Chateaubriand 16-ounce filet with optional enhancements including shrimp scampi ($15), sea scallops ($16 for two) and lobster tail ($26); and a shared dessert, with choice of New York-style cheesecake or chocolate peanut butter pie.

Ocean Prime is located at 5455 E. High Street in Phoenix, near north Scottsdale. Reservations can be made by calling 480-347-1313 or visiting ocean-prime.com.

Press Coffee launches app to order and pay in advance

Press Coffee has launched a new app that allows customers to skip the line on their next coffee run. With the app, coffee drinkers can order and pay ahead, then receive a notification when their order is ready for pickup. The app works with all seven of Press Coffee’s Valley locations, including in Scottsdale Quarter. Made-to-order food like breakfast burritos and bagels are also available at some locations.

“Our app lets us provide a convenient way for people on the go to enjoy Press Coffee and still know they are getting the same quality and service as they would by ordering at the counter,” Press Coffee co-owner Jason Kyle said.

The Press Coffee Roasters app is available to download for free at the App Store and Google Play. For more information about Press Coffee Roasters, visit presscoffee.com.

LDV Winery to open new tasting room in Scottsdale

LDV Winery will debut new wines in a new Scottsdale tasting room this fall. The new location in the SouthBridge Center, 7134 E. Stetson Drive, will host myriad events starting in October. The former LDV Winery location at 6951 E. First Street closed on July 28.

“We are thrilled to bring even better experiences, tastings and purchase offerings to our members and guests through our new location,” said LDV Winery co-owner Peggy Fiandaca. “It’s our pleasure and distinct honor to share our love and knowledge of Arizona wines with other local wine enthusiasts and visitors to the area that are unaware of our region’s wine-growing abilities.”

October events at the new tasting room include a wine glass painting class on Saturday, October 20 and the LDV Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 27. More events are planned through the end of the year. For more information, visit ldvwinery.com.

U.S. Egg serves seasonal pumpkin spice pancakes and waffles

This fall, family-owned and -operated restaurant chain U.S. Egg is serving seasonal pumpkin spice pancakes and waffles. The homemade pancakes and waffles join a menu at U.S. Egg that also includes apple and cinnamon pancakes, chocolate chip pancakes, wild Maine blueberry waffles, and the “Stars & Stripes Waffle” with blueberries, strawberry sauce and whipped cream.

The seasonal pumpkin spice pancakes and waffles will be available from September 1 through December 31 at all six Valley U.S. Egg locations, including two in Scottsdale: 7119 E. Shea Boulevard and 3238 N. Scottsdale Road. For more information about U.S. Egg, visit useggrestaurant.com.

Voila French Bistro expands menu

Voila French Bistro has expanded its lunch and dinner menu for the fall season. Chef Jean-Christophe Gros has added new appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts.

Among the new offerings on the dinner menu: Noix de St. Jacques et Saumon (scallops and Scottish salmon) on the appetizer menu; Salade aux Lardons (mixed greens with bacon, croutons and a poached egg); entrees Le Poulet (chicken stuffed with mushrooms), Moules au Curry et crème (mussels in garlic, white wine and a cream and curry sauce), and Le Rossini (8-ounce filet mignon); and the dessert La Profiterole (cream puffs stuffed with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate sauce).

New lunch offerings include a vegetable quiche and an onion, anchovies and olives tart. Voila French Bistro is located at 10135 E. Via Linda in Scottsdale. For more information, visit voilafrenchbistro.com.

Press Coffee Roasters now has an app that lets customers order and pay in advance.

(Photo courtesy Press Coffee)