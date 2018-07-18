Small Bites

By Niki D’Andrea

LON’s at Hermosa Inn named one of the best al fresco restaurants in the U.S.

LON’s at Hermosa Inn was one of eight Arizona restaurants to make the OpenTable 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America list. “We are thrilled to once again be recognized as one of the top al fresco dining spots in the country,” said Melanie Volkers, director of sales and marketing for Hermosa Inn. “LON’s picturesque patio is the perfect complement to Chef Pacheco’s globally inspired Arizona fare. Whether it’s a sun-kissed breakfast or lunch overlooking the spectacular garden pathways, or a romantic dinner under the bistro lights with a roaring fire to set the mood, LON’s patio continues to be a favorite for both locals and visitors.”

LON’s at Hermosa Inn is located at 5532 N. Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley. Other Arizona restaurants that made the list were Wildflower in Tucson, Tonto Bar & Grill in Cave Creek, Mariposa in Sedona, Gertrude’s in Phoenix, El Chorro in Paradise Valley, and Olive & Ivy Restaurant & Marketplace and Café Monarch (both in Old Town Scottsdale).

Sorso Wine Room announces trivia night

Visitors to Sorso Wine Room can flex their frontal lobes while imbibing in vino on tap, thanks to the venue’s new Trivia Night. The event, which started June 20, takes places every Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m. The top three winning trivia teams receive Sorso gift cards to use upon their return ($30 for first place; $20 for second place; and $10 for third place). Sorso observes all-day happy hour on Wednesdays, as well. Sorso Wine Room is located at 15323 N. Scottsdale Road (in Scottsdale Quarter). For more information, call 480-951-4344 or visit sorsowineroom.com.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria launches summer menu, Christmas in July

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, which has three locations in Scottsdale including at Scottsdale Quarter, has announced its Summer Selections Seasonal menu. The limited-edition items include barbecue chicken pizza, strawberry spinach salad, blueberry cheesecake, new cocktails and seasonal Italian sodas, and more. “The seasonal menu is bringing back fan favorite dishes with the addition of new cocktails,” Grimaldi’s executive chef Cory Lattuca said. “The menu captures the essence of the season, incorporating the summer fruits and vegetables with bright, fresh flavors.”

In addition to its summer menu, Grimaldi’s also recently launched a “Christmas in July” promotion. Throughout the month of July, customers who purchase gift cards will receive an additional $10 bonus card for every $50 they spend on gift cards. For more information, visit grimaldispizzeria.com.

Strawberry salad: Strawberry salad is one of the Summer Selections Seasonal items at Grimaldi’s Pizzeria.

Design It Forward accepting applications for free restaurant interior design services

FJI.DESIGN, a boutique interior design firm specializing in food and beverage environments, is now accepting applications for its 2018 Design It Forward campaign. The program allows FJI.DESIGN to donate its interior design services to one lucky restaurant, chef or food truck.

“Because of my passion for all things food and drink, we chose to offer up our design services, pro bono, to one new or growing food and beverage business in the Greater Phoenix area,” said Dala Al-Fuwaines, principal of FJI.DESIGN. “We received remarkable applications for the first year, and this year we are excited to see what dreams we can help come true.”

The 2017 Design It Forward recipient was Freak Brothers Pizza’s first brick-and-mortar outpost, which will open this summer as part of The Churchill project. This year’s applicants will be vetted by a panel of six judges: Chef Justin Beckett (Beckett’s Table, Southern Rail); Chef Tamara Stanger (Helio Basin Brewing Company); Bryan Laurel (founder of Syndicate Marketing); Chef Anthony Serrano (El Palacio Restaurant); Alex Leiphart (designer and owner of Alex & Co.); and Justin McCallister, owner of AZ Restaurant Consulting.

Applications will be accepted through July 13 at fji.design/designitforward.

Chef Justin Beckett: Chef Justin Beckett is one of the judges for this year’s Design It Forward campaign.

Ocean Prime and Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy team up for promotion

Now through August 31, Ocean Prime will offer its $55 Surf and Turf Menu plus 50 percent off any show ticket at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy (excluding special engagements) on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Diners must mention the “Best of the Best Dinner and a Show” at the restaurant to receive a voucher for 50 percent off at House of Comedy. Reservations can be made by calling 480-347-1313 or visiting oceanprime.com.