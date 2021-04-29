Sigma Contracting’s varied portfolio allows staff to reinvent themselves

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Melinda Hinkson was traveling coast to coast for a medical sales company when her husband, Dan, graduated from ASU. An acquaintance made a suggestion that changed the couple’s lives: Dan should go into business for himself.

Airpark-based Sigma Contracting was born.

“We were young and stupid. We didn’t know any better, so we said, ‘Why not?’” Melinda says with a laugh. “I was happy with changing careers. Traveling was tiring.”

Sigma Contracting was founded in 1983 and licensed in eight Southwestern states.

As a premier commercial general contractor, Sigma has established a broad footprint in the region with an extensive portfolio of projects in a variety of sizes, industries and property types.

The staff has established long-standing client relationships with top developers, architects, municipalities and businesses in the region. It has been the turnkey contractor for more than 800 construction projects, including hospitals, medical office buildings, schools, public venues, retail and industrial spaces, banks, office buildings and municipal facilities.

“We do a fair amount of hospitality projects, too,” she says. “Those went by the wayside during the pandemic. About 40% to 50% of our projects went by the wayside for six months. Once we turned the year, people were ready. The money was still there.”

Currently, Sigma Contracting is orchestrating the site work for Papago Plaza.

“There’s a great Asian restaurant at SkySong that is really nice, Clever Ramen, too. We’ve done quite a bit of work in Scottsdale over the years, but we work all over the state.”

The firm was also involved with the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center, which Hinkson calls “a wonderful job.” Dan was an advisory councilmember and chair for the Kroc property and finance committees, so it was a perfect fit.

“We knew their intentions and desires,” she says. “We were proud to be a part of that for the community, knowing it would impact the community so well.”

Sigma Contracting also handles franchise rollouts. It built 74 CVS stores in town, and Melinda was excited to bring H Mart into Mesa.

“They’re all pretty cool,” she says. “They’re all different industries, from early childhood to day care to industrial to office and retail.”

The Hinksons are joined in the company by partner Jerry Patterson and 25 to 30 industry professionals.

As owner/secretary-treasurer/director of business development, Melinda obviously wears multiple hats at Sigma Contracting. Her visibility and mentoring of others in the Valley’s commercial real estate industry are what set her apart.

The fourth quarter of 2019 was profitable for Sigma Contracting, and 2020 was successful, but 2021 has been slow.

“But we have a great fourth quarter,” she says. “We think the future is picking back up again.”

Although 2020 was successful, COVID-19 impacted Hinkson’s business.

“We were able to keep our jobs going, but by attrition, we did have to lay off a few field guys when we didn’t have a new project for them to go to,” she says. “But most of our people have been with us for 25 to 35 years. We have a high tenure. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. I think it means we’re all getting old.”

Dan has been into construction since he was in his teens. He met Melinda in high school when she was 17, and she fell in love with him and his industry.

The two married at 21, and after, Dan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Rockhurst college in 1978 and then headed to Arizona to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in construction engineering in 1982.

“Construction is in his blood,” she says. “The rest is history.”

The two started Sigma Contracting in their living room, where they put drafting boards.

“Within a year, we were out of the house and moving forward,” Melinda says. “We’re licensed in nine states. We only market to other states if it’s driven by other clients. We don’t solicit to have a base of clients in other states.”

Although Sigma Contracting is considered a “generalist,” Melinda has tried to persuade the company to have a specialty.

“They don’t listen to me,” she says with a laugh. “We’re just very nimble, and we do just about everything.”

There’s a key to Sigma Contracting’s success — it’s getting to know the client.

“We want to know everything about the clients — what they look like, smell like, be like. You learn so many things about so many different industries, and not everybody gets that. It’s fun to have such a variety of projects. It does keep it fresh.” ν

Sigma Contracting Inc.

9019 E. Bahia Drive, Suite 102, Scottsdale

602-788-7800,

sigmacontracting.com