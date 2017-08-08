‘Scottsdale Stories’ give insider tips

The nearly 9 million domestic tourists who come to Scottsdale each year explore our attractions, dine in our restaurants and shop in our stores – spending a combined $1.2 billion in the community. How do they choose where to invest those dollars once they’re in town?

Think for a moment how you plan your own weekend festivities. If you’re looking for recommendations for restaurants or things to do, you most likely go to the people you trust most for advice – your friends and family members.

Not all Scottsdale visitors have friends and family in the area to turn to for advice. But they still want recommendations from trusted voices. They want to hear from people who are in the know – the people who can point out the must-see spots to check out during their few days in Scottsdale.

To put it simply, they want to hear from locals.

“Authenticity” and “local” are both buzzwords in travel marketing and promotion these days. According to notable industry publications like Skift, travelers seek out experiences that allow them to live like locals in destinations – to discover the authentic, rather than the tourist traps. More and more hunt for local hangouts to add to their vacation itineraries. But how can such travelers know which spots have earned locals’ stamp of approval?

Experience Scottsdale makes the hunt easier and connects Scottsdale visitors with those trusted voices. We curate articles from local writers and influencers and feature them on our website, social media channels and in our visitor guide.

In our “Scottsdale Stories” series, Experience Scottsdale invites 10 Scottsdale-area residents to write about their fields of expertise: sightseeing, food and nightlife, outdoor adventure, arts and culture, spa and wellness, and golf.

These insiders go in search of the city’s greatest dive bars, underground eateries and late-night hotspots. They share their insider tips for restorative retail therapy, introduce the best places for arts and culture, pinpoint the city’s finest spa treatments and urge visitors to venture out into Scottsdale’s natural playground, the Sonoran Desert.

In one of our most popular articles, contributor Annemarie Kruse chronicles an “Adventurer’s Complete Weekend in Scottsdale,” from hiking and mountain biking in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve to enjoying post-workout recovery drinks at Scottsdale Beer Company and Cartel Coffee Lab.

A piece from Christina Barrueta, “Celebrating the Margarita,” highlights some of the top tequila-based libations in the area, including the El Piña Diablo Margarita from La Hacienda at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and the La Chotacabras from Onyx Bar & Lounge at Four Seasons Resort at Troon North.

Experience Scottsdale’s website, social media channels and visitor guide highlight all the things to see and do in Scottsdale. But with these articles, which receive hundreds of views from potential visitors each month, Experience Scottsdale showcases the very best of the destination from the people who know it most intimately.

Caroline Stoeckel is the vice president of marketing for Experience Scottsdale, which is responsible for marketing the Scottsdale area as a premier travel and meetings destination to national and international leisure visitors, travel agents, tour operators and meeting planners.