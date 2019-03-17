Scottsdale Philharmonic nominated for Governor’s Arts Awards

By Miranda Cyr and Shayna Stephens

For its contribution to Arizona’s arts and culture preservation, the Scottsdale Philharmonic was nominated for the fourth consecutive year for the 38th annual Governor’s Arts Awards.

The Scottsdale Philharmonic has been performing free concerts for the community since 2012. It did not make it to the finalist round.

“Our mission is to bring classical music to people of all ages in the community,” says Joy Partridge, president and co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Last year, our organization expanded its mission to include developing an annual children’s concert and a youth orchestra as well as giving music scholarships for underprivileged youth through Rosie’s House.”

The winners will be honored at a gala dinner on March 7. For more information, visit azcitizensforthearts.org.