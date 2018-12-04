Photos by Kimberly Carrillo

Scottsdale Unified School District Foundation’s inaugural Scottsdale on Stage talent showcase and fundraiser took place Thursday, November 1 at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale. The event raised more than $50,000 for student programs. The people’s choice award went to Ariyana Kiaei, who is a fourth-grader at Sequoia Elementary School and won a $1,000 scholarship. The judges’ runner-up and winner of a $500 scholarship was Chaparral High School sophomore, singer/songwriter Henry Thompson, who performed an original song. The judges’ grand prize winner of a $1,500 scholarship was Desert Mountain High School senior Alek Rahman, who dazzled with her theatrical vocal performance. Rahman plans to pursue musical theatre in college. 