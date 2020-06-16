Scottsdale Lodge No. 43 helping city and state fight COVID-19

Scottsdale Lodge No. 43 Free and Accepted Masons, a fraternal citizen and neighbor with more than 400 members, offered the use of its lodge building to the city of Scottsdale and the state of Arizona as a testing and triage facility that medical communities can use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is time for all of us to unite in common purpose to combat this global health crisis,” says Bradley A. Manhoff, master of the lodge.

“Freemasons have provided leadership and resources since the very beginning of this great nation, and Scottsdale Lodge No. 43 stands ready to do whatever we can, just as our forefathers have done.”

Info: scottsdalelodge43.com