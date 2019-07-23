Scottsdale club aids Project C.U.R.E.

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale continues its meetings and philanthropy.

Recently, club members, family and friends packed medical supplies as part of its community service programs. The Rotary Club of Scottsdale provided medical equipment and supplies to hospitals in Sonora, Mexico, thanks to Project C.U.R.E. As part of this project, the Rotary Club of Scottsdale presented a $2,500 check to Project C.U.R.E. for use in the organization’s humanitarian efforts.

Rep. John Kavanagh was the keynote speaker at recent Rotary Club of Scottsdale luncheon. Prior to political career, Kavanagh was a police officer at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and retired as a detective sergeant after 20 years of service. A criminal justice professor at Scottsdale Community College, Kavanagh earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University, a Master of Arts degree in government from St. John’s University and a Ph.D. in criminal justice from Rutgers University.

Kavanagh discussed many of the legislative programs and political issues that he has been involved with, including budgets, education and workforce programs, animal cruelty, infrastructure, the state’s rainy-day fund, debt reduction, state agency fees, occupational licensing and school safety.

He also answered questions about cellphone use/texting, residential zoning, public safety, ADA lawsuits, model legislation use and gun issues.

During the club’s business meeting, two new Rotarians were welcomed, Dan Hollerbach and Jolene Hale.

Another recent meeting featured Scottsdale City Manager Jim Thompson as keynote speaker. He provided a three-point overview of the $319 million bond issue to pay for 58 potential city construction projects, ranging from road improvements to public space upgrades.

The Scottsdale City Council unanimously approved the bond request in April. The bond request will go to voters via a mail-in ballot for the November 5 election. Thompson said the bond requests are broken into three questions that voters can approve or reject: parks, recreation and senior services (14 projects, $112.6 million); community spaces and infrastructure (20 projects, $112.3 million) and public safety and technology (24 project, $94.1 million). ν

Info: The Rotary Club of Scottsdale meets on Mondays. For more information, call 480-945-6158 or visit scottsdalerotary.org.