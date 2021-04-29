Scottsdale Bar Association re-elects officers, directors

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

The Scottsdale Bar Association recently re-elected officers and directors for the 2021-22 year, which began April 1.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the organization, the board unanimously voted to re-elect the officers to another one-year term.

The officers are: President James E. Padish, Vice President Ryan W. Cummings, Secretary Lori Metcalf and Treasurer Grant Boland.

Directors are Charles R. Berry (most immediate past-president and ex-officio), Wendy Anderson, Donald Alvarez, Gail Barsky, Erica Padish Conrad, Paul Dowdell, Coni Rae Good, Mark Lasee, Stephan Kupiszewski, Tricia Schafer, David Schmidt and Katrina Vitale.

Ex-officio members are Lance S. Davidson, Kevin Estevez, Carolyn Goldman, Perry L. Goorman, Monica K. Lindstrom and Paige A. Martin.