Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors welcomes new director of professional development

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Grossman named Annalisa Moreno as its new director of professional development. She succeeds Laura Kovacs, who recently retired after years of service to association members and the real estate community.

“Annalisa is a dedicated professional who brings over 20 years of real estate experience to our team,” Grossman says. “That includes more than six years in lending and 13 as director of education and housing opportunities at the Tucson Association.”

Moreno also managed the Tucson Realtors Charitable Foundation and volunteered on the Arizona Realtors Foundation for Housing and Community Outreach board. She previously served on the Housing Opportunity and Local Education Director committees for the National Association of Realtors.

Her new responsibilities include the strategic direction, vision and development of educational programming for the Scottsdale association.