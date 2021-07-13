Scottsdale Airport: Receives $11M federal grant for runway rehabilitation project

By Scottsdale Airpark News staff

Scottsdale Airport received an $11 million federal grant from the FAA to rehabilitate its runway. This is the airport’s largest federal grant and will cover the expenses to ensure the airport’s infrastructure is maintained in excellent condition and best serves all aircraft customers.

“This federal grant supports Scottsdale Airport and the vitally important role it plays in this region,” says Gary P. Mascaro, Scottsdale Airport aviation director.

“It’s imperative for the airport to provide a well-maintained, safe and secure infrastructure to accommodate our aircraft operators. We want to retain our competitive advantages as an essential hub for general aviation and corporate activity.”

The project is solely a rehabilitation, and will not increase the runway length or weight capacity.

With the award of this grant, it’s full steam ahead. Preconstruction plans are in process, and crews will be ready to start the project, as planned, at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 6. The project is expected to be completed in around 45 days.

The airport will be closed to all operations (aside from helicopters operating from the apron area). This project is scheduled during the airport’s slowest operational time so it can be completed and ready for the fall when operations start its upswing.

Scottsdale Airport is one of the busiest single runway general aviation and corporate airports in the nation and is a top corporate jet facility. There were over 195,800 operations in 2020.