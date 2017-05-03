Rotary Clubs announce 2017 Youth Salute Awards

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale, along with Paradise Valley Rotary Club, has selected the winners to receive scholarships and trips to a Youth Salute Leadership Town Meeting on Tomorrow Conference held on October 21-24, 2017 at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Youth Salute is a recognition program for high school juniors who are leadership achievers. The program is designed to applaud young people who are good citizens, have at least a B grade point average, and have been elected to leadership positions by their peers, in their schools and or community organizations.

The 2017 Scottsdale Youth Salute winners are: Katherine Wick, Scottsdale Preparatory Academy; Madison Sitkiewicz, Scottsdale Preparatory Academy; Hannah Novack, Xavier College Preparatory; Jack Everroad, Scottsdale Preparatory Academy; and an alternate, Serena Schein, Desert Mountain, High School, was named in case one of the four winners is unable to attend the Town Meeting on Tomorrow Conference. The remaining 7 finalists were: Sarah Perleberg, Saguaro High School; Vilina Mehta, BASIS Scottsdale; Andrew Madden, Chaparral High School; Francesca Galasso, Scottsdale Preparatory Academy; Max McCauley, Arcadia High School; Kathryn Robinson, Desert Mountain High School; and, Jacob Staudenmaier, Arcadia High School.

For more information, visit scottsdalerotary.org or call 480-945-6158.

Photo credit: Photo courtesy of Rotary Club of Scottsdale