Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s Foundation awards $78,000 in 2018 scholarships

The Rotary club of Scottsdale held its annual Rotary Youth Luncheon in honor and in celebration of the club’s 2018 individual educational scholarship award winners, parents and student advisors.

The luncheon was held at Scottsdale McCormick Ranch’s Golf Club Pavilion in May, and at the gathering, Rotarian Sara Crosby-Hartman announced that through the Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s Foundation, multiple individual scholarships were awarded in 2018.

Each scholarship added to the total of $78,000 that the foundation handed out to students from different high schools in Scottsdale. The club’s Rotary International In-Bound Youth Exchange students were also able to provide presentations about their youth exchange experiences. The club annually sponsors high school students, at $400 each, to attend the “Speak Up” Rotary Youth Leadership Award Camp held in Heber, Arizona. Two of their scholarship winners attended the camp where they earned the 2018 RYLA Award.