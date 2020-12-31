Rotarians learn about Cave Creek’s history, LTE

By Dr. Honora Norton

Rotary Club of Scottsdale welcomed Kraig R. Nelson, the Cave Creek Museum’s historian and coauthor of the 2013 book, “Images of America: Cave Creek and Carefree.”

Nelson has published in America’s oldest western publication, the Cave Creek-based True West Magazine, and has been honored as volunteer of the year and docent of the year for the Desert Foothills Land Trust and the Cave Creek Museum, respectively.

Since 2011, Nelson has been a member of the Arizona Archaeological Society, which facilitates lectures from some of America’s top archaeologists. He completed advanced coursework for the avocational archaeologist program.

Since 2013, Nelson has given public tours and private presentations for corporate groups at Taliesin West. He’s also a Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce booster and has written about local history since 2013 for the likes of the chamber guide and A Peek at the Peak.

Nelson noted in his talk and within in a recent the Peak article that the Hohokam were living in the Cave Creek area about 1,270 years ago, arriving in approximately A.D. 750.

In the 1870s, their abandoned canals were revitalized by early Cave Creek Anglos to nurture thirsty crops. We know the Hohokam were master engineers as demonstrated by the approximately 1,000 miles of primary and secondary canals that have been identified in the Phoenix Basin. The Hohokam were the only prehistoric cultural group to rely on a canal system, irrigating approximately 110,000 acres. Impressively, 16 types of crops were cultivated by the indigenous farmers.

Per Nelson, Abraham Lincoln created the Arizona Territory in 1863, separating the future 48th state from the Territory of New Mexico. Fort Whipple, near what is now Prescott, became the first territorial capital.

During his talk, Nelson shared historical facts about Arizona:

• Tucson was established in 1775

• Initially Arizona was a confederate territory

•Fort McDowell played a major role in development of the Valley of the Sun

• Scottsdale was established primarily as an agriculture area in 1894.

• Nelson suggested the Valley’s canals, which were created by hand and flow via gravity, would span from Phoenix to South Dakota.

For more information about the Cave Creek Museum, visit cavecreekmuseum.org.

Returning to Rotary

Adway Gopakumar recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Scottsdale about Liberation Through Education (LTE).

LTE was started as a small community service project in 2018 with a mission of promoting primary education in underprivileged communities.

LTE was chartered as a 501(c) (3) organization in July 2018. During the past three years, LTE raised more than $15,000 with designated contributions of locally sourced school supplies, uniforms, loaded backpacks, roof and building improvements, hearing aids and gifts to schools in India, Ghana and United States.

In July 2020, LTE launched its mentorship program, which is a virtual mentorship platform that connects qualified high school and university students with underserved students. Its success is measured through increased literacy rates and communication skills, as well as, enhanced critical thinking skills.

LTE is raising funds and promoting initiatives to serve the next generation. LTE’s staff believes in taking action with urgency to raise public awareness about some of the most pressing issues facing society.

By providing the tools necessary for every child to obtain primary education worldwide, LTE hopes to show children growing up in poverty that there is more to the world than what they see every day.

LTE ultimately hopes to liberate them from their current situation through the power of education.

For more information or to donate, visit libthrougheducation.org.

The nonprofit’s cofounder and CEO, Gopakumar formerly served as president, vice president and treasurer of Interact Rotary Club of Scottsdale Preparatory. A former Rotary Youth Salute Scholar, Gopakumar is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience and behavioral biology from Atlanta’s Emory University. He’s hoping to get a minor in neuroethics on his way to premed.

Gopakumar closed his talk by thanking the Rotary Club of Scottsdale for its support and interest in LTE. He specifically acknowledged Max Rumbaugh and Richard Signeski.

Visit scottsdalerotary.org for more information about its youth programs. 