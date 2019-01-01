Rotarians keep busy; meet weekly

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale has been prolific.

The club, along with the Paradise Valley Rotary Club, selected the four finalists and two alternates to receive fully paid trips to the Youth Salute Leadership Conference on October 19 to October 23 in St. Louis for the Town Meeting on Tomorrow.

Youth Salute is a recognition program for high school juniors who are outstanding leadership achievers. They must have at least a B grade point average, and have been elected to leadership positions by their peers, in their schools and or community organizations.

Fifty-three students applied as Youth Salute candidates from eight Scottsdale high schools. The finalists are Alexis Johnson, Chaparral High School; Eve Rennie, Saguaro High School; and McKenna Lane, and Leila Khan from Scottsdale Preparatory Academy.

Alternates are Kaylee Filandro from Scottsdale Preparatory Academy and Leah Veneziano, Pinnacle High School.

The remaining seven semifinalists were Catriona Jung and Michelle Reingold from Desert Mountain High School; Kaitlyn Hohl, Scottsdale Preparatory Academy; Luhnyae Campbell and Grace Schlenker from Arcadia High School; Cannon Cook and Porter O’Doherty from Chaparral High School.

Rotarians experience new butterfly garden

Butterfly Wonderland Education Director Adriane Grimaldi released several butterflies into the new butterfly garden at Scottsdale’s Rotary Park during the Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s spring picnic.

The 8-acre park was built by Rotary Club members and then donated to the city of Scottsdale. It features lighted walking paths, a children’s playground, a greenbelt, picnic/barbecue ramada, a bicycle rack, a restroom facility and the first plaza designed in the shape of the Rotary symbol. Rotary Plaza is located at 7959 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale, in Gainey Ranch.

Recently, more than 125 plants, 70 trees, artwork and benches were installed, according to Michelle Holmes, founder and program manager for Scottsdale’s Operation Fix It. Republic Services volunteers painted the park.

While at the park, Grimaldi shared an overview of butterfly pollination and migration; the role of bees in pollination; the difference between daytime butterfly and nighttime moth nectar-seeking pollinators; and pollinator-friendly plant landscaping. She answered questions about the lifecycle, seasonal migration and decline of monarch butterflies.

Rotarian Jason Brock planted a tree in honor of his mother, Linda.

HonorHealth CEO recent

keynote speaker

HonorHealth CEO Todd LaPorte, who has worked in the health care field for more than 30 years, recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Scottsdale.

LaPorte leads an integrated health system with 3,400 physicians, 11,600 employees and more than 3,000 volunteers. In April 2001, LaPorte became the 10th CEO in HonorHealth’s more than 150 years.

During his talk, LaPorte highlighted HonorHealth’s outreach programs; care partners; new capital investments like the behavioral health facility; neuroscience advances; academic residency programs; and military partnerships.

During the meeting, visiting Rotarian T. Natarajan, of India’s Rotary Club of Chennai Neithal and Club Vice President Don Loose exchanged banners.

Giving a

helping hand

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale along with volunteers from Scottsdale Preparatory High Schools Rotary Interact Club partnered with Scottsdale’s Operation Fix It to paint a house in the city.

Operation Fix It provides assistance to Scottsdale homeowners with exterior improvements to their properties when they are unable due to financial/physical constraints. Many of the homeowners are elderly who face potential fines from code enforcement notices.

Per Rotarian Loose, this project involved painting the exterior of a home and the walls along the home’s lot line from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

In addition, the Rotary Club of Scottsdale gave Operation Fix It Program Manager Michelle Holmes a $1,000 check to use on future home improvement projects. The city does not fund Operation Fix It and operates on donations and the support of volunteers.

Info: The Rotary Club of Scottsdale meets on Mondays. For more

information, call 480-945-6158 or visit scottsdalerotary.org.