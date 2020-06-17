Realtors join Platinum Living Realty

Kathleen Cummings, Michelle Noma, Larissa Powell and J.D. Ask joined Platinum Living Realty, an independent luxury real estate brokerage with five offices across Arizona.

Cummings has an extensive background in real estate and corporate health care sales.

“Kathleen epitomizes hard work and excellence in customer service throughout every aspect of the real estate experience,” says Michelle Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty. “Kathleen is a welcome addition to the Platinum Living Realty team of agents ready to work with homebuyers and sellers across the Valley.”

Cummings describes herself as a lifestyle real estate expert specializing in luxury homes, private gated, golf and amenity-rich communities. Helping clients find a dream home and community that best fits their lifestyle is one of her top priorities.

“I believe it is my responsibility not only to represent my clients to the best of my ability but to also educate and arm them with the right information and insights so that they can make the best possible decisions,” Cummings says. “I look forward to fully utilizing Platinum Living Realty’s extensive suite of tools to further help my clients.”

Cummings is an active member of the National Association of Realtors, Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors and the Arizona Association of Realtors. She is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Maryland, where she earned a Master of Science in nursing administration with a concentration in managed care. In her spare time, she volunteers with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, DC Ranch Homeowners Association and Christ’s Church of the Valley (CCV). She also enjoys working out, hiking, biking, golf, and spending time with family and friends.

Before fleeing the frigid winters of the Midwest to relocate to Scottsdale, Noma earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Central Michigan University. She now uses her education background to guide homebuyers and sellers step by step through the process, making it as smooth and stress-free as possible.

“I never tire of meeting new people, exploring homes, searching for the perfect property for a client,” Noma says. “I’m thrilled to bring my passion for helping people through the real estate process to Platinum Living Realty.”

With more than 18 years of experience investing in real estate, Ask has held numerous leadership roles throughout the capital markets and mortgage-servicing industry.

“J.D.’s vast experience in the real estate industry allows him to look at each potential home sale from different angles to ensure it is the best deal for his clients,” says Jay Macklin, Platinum Living Realty co-owner. “He brings a valuable set of skills to Platinum Living Realty and we are glad to have him with our brokerage.”

Ask specializes in negotiating complex agreements, priding himself on using a client-focused approach to create win-win outcomes.

“My goal as a real estate agent is to make the process of buying or selling a home as seamless as possible for my clients,” Ask says. “I’m looking forward to putting my skills to work at Platinum Living Realty but also learning from Jay and other PLR leaders on how to best serve my clients.”

Ask has lived in Scottsdale since 2012 and enjoys staying active in the community. In his spare time, Ask enjoys hiking Camelback Mountain or playing golf.

With a diverse background in business and education, Powell has worked in real estate since 2013 in Texas, Utah and Arizona.

“Larissa truly embraces the Platinum Living Realty philosophy that a team approach works and benefits everyone,” Michelle Macklin says. “We’re thrilled to have Larissa join the brokerage to offer her unique set of skills to the clients we serve.”

Self-described as a teacher at heart, Powell is passionate about helping others succeed in life. She uses this drive to help her clients achieve their real estate dreams and goals.

“Homebuying and selling should not be stressful nor time consuming, which is why I work diligently to ensure a positive client experience,” Powell says. “I’m constantly educating myself on the best techniques to assist clients and close sales, and I’m excited to continue my learning from the best in the industry at Platinum Living Realty.”

In addition to her real estate career, Powell is involved in the community and other business ventures. She is the founder of Lincoln Academy Charter School and the inventor and owner of KidsTimesTables.org. Powell lives in Queen Creek with her husband TJ, where they have raised a family of nine children.

