Putting for dough: Airpark golf-equipment maker counterbalances the industry norm

By Tim J. Randall

Little more than a Heavy Putter tap away from TPC Scottsdale, Airpark-based Boccieri Golf is changing the way professional golfers in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, as well as weekend-warrior amateurs, play and enjoy the game.

Boccieri Golf might not roll off the tongue the way the names of some other equipment manufacturers in the industry might, but the product that launched the company in 2005, the Heavy Putter, certainly does.

Developed by Boccieri Golf founder and CEO Stephen Boccieri, Heavy Putter sales exceed 100,000 worldwide. They have been used in 19 PGA Tour wins.

Following that success, Boccieri Golf launched its line of Heavy clubs: irons, wedges, fairway metals, hybrids and drivers.

“Everything we do is counterbalanced technology,” says Sandra Boccieri, the company’s vice president of sales and marketing, and Stephen’s wife. “It is our niche.”

In 2012, the Boccieris moved the company from Ridgefield, Connecticut, to the Airpark.

“We fell in love with the Airpark location, because it was so central to our core group of golfers in Scottsdale, North Scottsdale and Phoenix,” she says. “We could not be happier in the Airpark. It is the perfect location for our business.”

In March, Boccieri Golf will celebrate its five-year anniversary at 15816 N. Greenway Hayden Loop, Suite 300.

“Certainly, being in Scottsdale, the mecca of golf, is where we wanted to be to extend our business from a manufacturer to a full-service golf company, doing custom fitting and robotic-swing training. We have the state-of-the-art teaching facility. It is fantastic to our business.”

With the Waste Management Phoenix Open being this month at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, coupled with the mild winter climate that is far more inductive to a round of golf than, say, July’s triple-digit frying pan, golf is now in full swing for the season in the Airpark.

“Part of our vision statement every day is to make golfers better,” Boccieri says. “We create a fun and interactive experience and atmosphere for golfers.”

During the past two years, Boccieri rolled out the Robo Golf Swing Trainer, a high-tech solution for golfers trying to find their inner Ben Hogan.

“Using the Robo Golf Swing Trainer, golfers will immediately feel their perfect swing plane,” Boccieri says. “Our goal and our teaching staff goal is for golfers to have that swing repeatable.”

Players can come in for a free 30-minute demo of the Robo Golf Swing Trainer to experience golf innovation first hand. Gripping a 7-iron, the golfer holds onto the club as the trainer’s robotic arm guides the swing from start to finish.

“The golfer feels where the club needs to be,” Boccieri says. “The golfer is taken on a journey, the path, to a better swing.”

The Robo Golf Swing Trainer already is a success. Vaughn Taylor, the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, used the system prior to his victory.

“He had the trainer in his home for a year and then won the tournament,” Boccieri says. “The phone here has been ringing off the hook since.”

Among the secrets to Boccieri Golf’s success is its talented staff, including PGA-certified professionals.

“These are really scholars of the golf swing,” Boccieri says. “They have the depth of knowledge on the mechanics of the swing. They live and breathe the golf swing and can teach to any level.”

Patrons visiting Boccieri Golf will enter a distinctly Scottsdale golf environment. In addition to the Robo Golf Swing Trainer, guests will find a robust showroom of club offerings, training center, fitting lab and gorgeous 2,500 square foot putting green.

“This is uniquely different than a traditional retail store,” Boccieri says. “Customers compliment us all the time about our wonderful experience.”

Whether a patron is a scratch player or a 20 handicapper, it seems they will find something to love at Boccieri Golf.

“We are successful with all golfers: retirees, young juniors, avid golfers, male and female and PGA status golfers,” Boccieri says.

While keeping an eye on expansion, Boccieri Golf will remain committed to Scottsdale and the Airpark, she says.

“The Airpark is our home,” Boccieri says. “Coming here is one of the best moves we have made for our business.”

For more information visit boccierigolf.com.