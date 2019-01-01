Pours for Pops

Wines just right for dad this Father’s Day

By Alison Bailin Batz

Go back to when you were a baby. Remember how daddy would sometimes give you your bottle? Well then, why not turn the tables on him this Father’s Day by giving him a bottle right back…albeit a fabulous wine bottle made with the fellas in mind. Any of these would be perfect.

2015 Station 10 Red Blend

Hook & Ladder (Russian River Valley)

Not only is this wine made to pair with anything from the grill, but it was named for the fire house in San Francisco that the vineyard’s owner retired from in 1982 in his former life as a firefighter. It has rich fruit that can stand up to any meat, heavy sauce and even chocolate. $22.

hookandladderwinery.com

2017 Baby Blue Blanc

Blue Rock Winery (Alexander Valley)

If you’re the son, this is a perfect way to thank dad given the name. And if not, check out the sleek bottle made for gifting. It is also a perfect summer wine with its exotic floral and tropical notes. The bright acidity in it also makes it the perfect bottle to open together if hot on Father’s Day. $24.

bluerockvineyard.com

2016 “The Conjurer” Red Blend

Sleight of Hand Cellars (Washington)

The bottle is reason enough to buy this wine. Yes, that is Neil Patrick Harris dressed as a magician on the bottle. The story goes that he and his family are fans (at one time even members), so he agreed to let them put his face on the bottle. The bonus is that is tastes as good as it looks. $28.

sofhcellars.com

2018 Fog Crest Rose

Fog Crest Vineyard (Russian River Valley)

First off, the name totally sounds like a band your dad may have loved back in the day, which might be enough to make him love it. Beyond that, one of the fastest-growing segments of drinkers of rose in the United States is men. And whether new to rose or already a fan, this bottle—made using pinot noir—will please any palate. $29. fogcrestvineyard.com

2015 RaiZin

David Caffaro (Dry Creek Valley)

Likely just as you and your father are; this is an interesting blend. It is a combination of powerful Zinfandel, spicy Petite Sirah and then a little Lagrein, which is a little-known grape from northern Italy. Dad will give you bonus points for scoring something so outside of the box for him with this one. $35.

coffaro.com

2017 Napa Valley Zinfandel

Rombauer Vineyards (Napa)

Though it sounds an odd way to describe wine—every single sip of this wine melts in your mouth. Luscious and worth spending a little more at checkout, this brand stuns with exploding flavors of raspberry, blackberry jam, plums and vanilla. It would pair as well with a good cigar. $35.

rombauer.com

2017 Mary’s Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc

Trinchero (Napa)

Yes, we know Mary is a traditionally female name. But, if it happens to be mom or grandma’s name – this has to be dad’s gift this year. And, even if not one of their names, this bottle from a family owned vineyard is stunning in presentation and taste. Its crispness is refreshing yet balanced, and tastes like summer. $35.

trincheronapavalley.com

2017 Estate Roussanne

Trattore Farms (Sonoma)

As with the RaiZin, the unique grape used in this wine will be a conversation starter when it comes time to open gifts with the family. The way the vineyard and working farm ferment and age this Roussanne grape results in some pretty wild flavor combinations, all of which come together deliciously. Think green tea combined with Asian pear, and then honeydew with citrus, and then even a little butterscotch with honey. $40.

trattorefarms.com

2014 Big Rock Block Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

Robert Young Estate (Alexander Valley)

Sneak out a little too much as a teen? Wreck the car? This bottle will go a long way to make up for everything you put dear old dad through in your youth. It’s full-bodied with ripe and chewy tannins that lead to a powerful and bold finish, hopefully modeling the bold life you made for yourself thanks to him. $62.

ryew.com