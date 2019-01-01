Pour Decisions

Sip these fine wines in the sun

By Alison Bailin Batz

The Valley forecast calls for nothing but sun and fun for at least another month. There is no better time than now to enjoy a drink or two on the patio—before it’s time to do so in a pool next month!

2018 Rose of Zinfandel

Hawley Winery (Dry Creek Valley)

This is a pleasantly dry wine pairs well with picnics. It has yummy notes of watermelon, juicy strawberry and apple blossom on the nose and tastes of honey-crisp apples and red berries with a hint of citrus.

hawleywine.com

2017 Estate Dry Sparkling Pinot Noir Rosé

Harvest Moon Winery (Santa Rosa)

Hello to flavors of guava, watermelon and spring strawberries with this bubbly beauty. With only 10 months on tirage sediment, this wine showcases the bright, juicy fruit of pinot noir grown in the heart of Santa Rosa.

harvestmoonwinery.com

2017 Epoch White

Epoch Estate Wines (Paso Robles)

A vibrant blend of Viognier and Grenache Blanc are enhanced with a hint of Roussanne that dances across the palate with this one. Expect fresh pineapple, green melon, honeysuckle and lemon curd here with a crispness and mineral-driven finish.

epochwines.com

2018 Winemakers’ Cellar Chardonnay

Dutcher Crossing Winery (Geyserville)

A lovely light straw hue in color, the nose of the 2017 Winemakers’ Cellar Chardonnay reveals aromas of white peach, ripe pear and green apple, followed by lemon, dried baby’s breath and a sweet cream. The palate boasts fresh and lively flavors of green fruits and citrus.

dutchercrossingwinery.com

2018 Merriam Vineyards Rose of Pinot Noir

Merriam Vineyards (Russian River Valley)

Light salmon in color with hints of wild flower, rose water and watermelon Jolly Rancher are present on the nose. Delight in flavors of raspberry, fresh strawberry and although a dry wine, hints of lemon candy while sipping.

merriamvineyards.com

2017 Fume Blanc

Dry Creek Vineyard (Sonoma)

At first swirl, aromatics of Meyer lemon, grapefruit, pineapple and lemongrass leap forward from the glass with nuances of freshly cut grass and cucumber. On the palate, the wine is bright and refreshing with flavors of lemon, passionfruit, grapefruit and lemongrass.

drycreekvineyard.com

2015 Spring Rose

Iron Horse Vineyards (Sebastopol)

A special cuvée created expressly to celebrate the beauty and optimism of spring. By nose, enjoy fresh apple, raspberries, vanilla and orange zest. By taste, fall in love with ripe apples, cherries, baked bread and Meyer lemon.

ironhorsevineyards.com

2015 Dry Creek Valley Cinsaut

Frick Winery (Dry Creek Valley)

This single vineyard, small-batch wine is big berried, soft and delicious. It explodes with aromas of red fruit and full, round flavors of cherry, strawberry jam and raspberry.

frickwinestore.com

Champagne Nicolas

Feuillatte Réserve

Exclusive Brut & Rosé NV

Nicolas Feuillatte (Champagne)

These iconic champagnes in miniature bottles are a wonderful pick for spring celebrations and outdoor concerts and picnics. Plus, the blue (brut) and pink (rosé) labels make for fun bottles at engagement parties or baby showers.

nicolas-feuillatte.com

Santa Cristina 2018 Pinot Grigio

Santa Cristina (Italy)

With notes of pineapple and green apple, this wine is versatile, delicious and sure to please everyone on a spring day.

santacristina.wine

2017 Firesteed Pinot Noir

Firesteed Wines (Willamette Valley)

Lively with bright acidity, aromas of supple red cherries with a hint of maple syrup waft from the glass. On the palate this vintage mirrors the nose, showing flavors of pronounced red cherry, as well as red currant and cranberry, with hints of strawberry and rhubarb.

firesteed.com

2018 Swanson Pinot Grigio

Swanson Vineyards (Napa Valley)

Aromas of freshly cut hay and slight hints of guava lead to more subtle notes of pear. On the palate, the wine is balanced with perfect natural acidity that reveals the refreshing yet subtle flavors of lychee and green apple.

swansonvineyards.com

The Federalist

Chardonnay 2016

Federalist Wine (Mendocino)

The Federalist Chardonnay 2016 boasts a big oak backbone, with rich fruit flavors and a long, smooth finish. A more full-bodied wine, this beauty features inviting aromas and flavors of lemon, pear and a touch of cinnamon.

federalistwines.com

2018 Private Bin

Sauvignon Blanc

Villa Maria (Marlborough)

A fresh and vibrant option from New Zealand with ripe citrus and tropical fruit flavors, perfect for a picnic. Villa Maria also happens to be the country’s most lauded winemaker.

villamariawines.com