Playful and Charming

Avery Lane shares hidden gems and

philanthropy desires

By Greg Thilmont

Driving along the Greenway-Hayden Loop in Scottsdale’s Designer Row, it’s hard to miss Avery Lane. The boutique’s entrance features a charming sign emblazoned with a playful, sunshine-yellow font and a fanciful birdcage logo above a curved, black-and-white striped awning. Its gleaming windows give a slight peek into the retail treasure trove inside, but you have to walk through the front door to truly appreciate the eye-popping shopping experience that awaits inside.

Within a vast, 12,000-square-foot space, owner Darlene Richert has assembled an ever-changing kaleidoscope of luxurious and beautiful paintings, sculptures, home furnishings and various objets d’art.

“We do rare and unique antiquities. We do collectible art. But it’s all going to be of the higher-end brands,” says Richert on a tour of her business of seven years. The head-turning range of aesthetic styles that are displayed in Avery Lane range from the classical to the adventurous — and beyond.

Richert motions to a striking 18th-century Spanish portrait of a man. It formerly graced Scottsdale National Golf Club, the course owned by Bob Parsons—local technology entrepreneur and philanthropist known for founding GoDaddy.

“He went through and did a major renovation,” Richert says. “I got all the furniture and artworks.” Now the painting is a museum-quality part of Avery Lane’s inventory and is available for its next tastefully appointed Arizona wall.

In another section of the expansive showroom, Richert points out a sleek, impressionistic figurine of a female dancer cast by Tom Bennett, an acclaimed modern sculptor. It was formerly owned by a local plastic surgeon who relocated back east.

“We have three (Bennett) sculptures from the client that just are not going to fit into his New Jersey place,” she says. Now the pieces can be displayed in a new Scottsdale home gallery — at a discount price to what the doctor originally paid, no less. “Generally, we try and have things at 50% of retail.”

Beyond decorative art, Avery Lane is filled with fine furniture, some of it arriving from the sports world. “We do work with a fair number of professional athletes,” Richert says standing next to a large, deluxe poker table. It recently came from an NHL player’s former collection and is ready for the next Texas hold ‘em aficionado.

“He had the world’s best man cave,” Richert exclaims.

Richert entered into the consignment world after a 25-year career in the golf industry, and the enterprise — which gets its appellation from her two children — is flourishing and has high customer recognition in Scottsdale.

“We have such a great name now,” she says with appreciation. “With word of mouth, people know about Avery Lane, certainly in the private golf communities and some of the more prestigious areas in town.”

Since Avery Lane opened its doors, Richert has made sure that it’s been a positive and proactive part of the community.

“Philanthropy is a passion of mine,” she says. The boutique serves as an exquisitely adorned fundraising event venue for Send Me on Vacation, a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to disadvantaged breast cancer survivors, including a successful recent high tea.

“We raised enough money that we sent 10 women on vacation. We’re really proud of that,” Richert says.

Avery Lane also sponsors the Scottsdale Philharmonic and Rosie’s House, a Phoenix academy that provides music lessons to at-risk children. Richert adds she recently worked with a Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale board member — who’s a frequent and familiar customer of hers — to be a clearinghouse for a valuable donation of estate furnishings.

“All of the furniture came in here, and in the first month, we wrote a check for $35,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs,” she says, adding that many of her fellow businesses along Designer Row are also community-minded and lend support to worthy Scottsdale and regional causes.

15613 N. Greenway-Hayden Loop

480-991-0700

averylanehome.com