Platinum Living Realty is a ‘Game Changer’

Scottsdale’s Platinum Living Realty was named to the 2020 list of Game Changers by industry news outlet REAL Trends. Platinum Living Realty was named along with 11 other companies from across the nation for their exponential growth over a five-year period.

Platinum Living Realty, an independent luxury real estate brokerage with five offices across Arizona, recorded 128% rate of growth from 2014-18.

“Our dedication to building a collaborative and supportive culture as well as our suite of tools and resources has attracted some of the top agents in the Valley to join Platinum Living Realty over the last several years,” says Jay Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty.

“Focusing on being a truly agent-focused brokerage has contributed to our exponential growth over the last few years.”

REAL Trends’ years of collecting data through the agent, team, brokerage and website rankings, CEO groups and consulting work positions its like no other to know the inner workings of real estate brokerages. It used data from the REAL Trends 500 top brokerages to develop a list of 12 professionals who are changing the game of real estate.

“These are truly an outstanding group of broker-leaders with impressive growth achievements,” REAL Trends founder and President Steve Murray says.17