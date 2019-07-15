One-Trick PONY(tail)

By Octavio Serrano

“Jack of all trades” is a motto most businesses live by, but Drybar embraces the opposite approach, mastering one service.

Drybar specializes in blowouts at its salons, which include the location at North Scottsdale Road and East Butherus Drive.

“We believe in doing one thing and being the best at it, and for us, that’s blowouts,” says Amy Ross, the Drybar franchise operating partner for Arizona.

“The ladies come in, they get their hair washed, they get a blowout and if they’d like they can get a hot tool, meaning a curling iron or flat iron. We do braids. We do up-dos. We do little girls’ hair, so all washing and styling.”

Prices range from $45 for its blowout, which can be enhanced with a $10 scalp massage, to about $90 for its Uptini updo. Enhancements a scalp massage ($10); charcoal scalp scrub that exfoliates, detoxifies and cleanses ($10); and dry styling, a 20-minute service without wash ($25). The Shirley Temple serves children 10 and younger for $32.

Drybar clients can take the services home with them by purchasing the company’s line of products like shampoo, conditioner, styling products, curling irons and blow dryers.

“We have our own line of products which helps extend the blow out and make sure that it looks amazing when they leave,” Ross says.

Ross stresses customers do not have to wait for a special occasion to treat themselves to a day at Drybar.

“You can come in, you can get a blowout and if you use the right products and tools to extend that blowout, your hair can look great for a good half of the week,” she adds.

Clients who want to get the best out of Drybar are encouraged to try the Barfly membership, which comes with two blowouts a month plus a free birthday session. The blowouts roll from month to month and never expire. Members also receive $5 off any additional blowouts, and 10% off products and tools.

Drybar prides itself on its products and tools, but pays just as much attention to the people who put them to use: the “bartenders.” Ross says she carefully picks a staff of positive-minded individuals who enjoy the industry.

“We look for people who are passionate about hair, people who have amazing customer service and that they’re kind to each other,” Ross says. “Our No. 1 core value is the experience and I believe that should hold true for our employees as well.”

Ross wants to make each Drybar experience perfect but hopes to continue the business with the community.

“This business has been open for eight years and we’re still seeing an increase in customers,” she says. “The opportunity to share Drybar with as many women as possible is always exciting to me.” ν