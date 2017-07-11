When Randy Nussbaum contemplated opening a Scottsdale Airpark law office in 2008, he had a vision for a law firm that would not only deliver excellent service and results for its clients, but also be a pillar of civic and charitable involvement and leadership.

That vision quickly became a reality. The law firm that became Nussbaum Gillis & Dinner has been an impactful member of the Airpark community and an essential corporate citizen.

In June, the Nussbaum Gillis & Dinner attorneys’ commitment to legal and civic excellence took a new direction when they accepted an invitation to join Sacks Tierney P.A., Scottsdale’s oldest and largest independent law firm.

“We are excited about the opportunities this change will offer our clients, as well as our lawyers and staff,” says Randy Nussbaum, who will be accompanied by colleagues Greg Gillis, Dean Dinner and other attorneys. “Sacks Tierney has a long-standing reputation as a diverse, top-tier law firm. Our connections with our new colleagues will allow us to better serve our clients by adding a broad range of practice areas, while continuing to practice law in Scottsdale.”

Founded in 1960, Sacks Tierney’s 40-attorney firm has been ranked number one by Ranking Arizona for six consecutive years among law firms with 21-49 attorneys. Sacks Tierney is also a U.S. News-Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” honoree in arbitration, bankruptcy, commercial litigation, construction law, corporate law, trust and estate law, real estate law, mediation, Native American law and water law.

With the addition of the Nussbaum Gillis & Dinner attorneys, Sacks Tierney’s ranks will include 15 “Best Lawyers in America” honorees, 11 Southwest “Super Lawyers” honorees, and 20 Martindale-Hubbell AV-Preeminent rated attorneys.

Sacks Tierney’s leadership includes managing shareholder Judith M. Dworkin, executive committee members Steven R. Beeghley, Bryan J. Gottfredson and Jeffrey S. Leonard, and executive director Gary E. Pace, CLM.

“Randy Nussbaum, Greg Gillis and Dean Dinner and their colleagues are excellent attorneys with an outstanding reputation throughout the state,” Dworkin says. “They are valuable additions to our firm, particularly in our bankruptcy and construction law groups.”

Civic leadership

For Nussbaum and his colleagues, Sacks Tierney’s attraction was not limited to its legal arsenal.

“Sacks Tierney has always been a leader in the community,” notes Nussbaum, “whether through cause-related volunteerism, leadership in major Arizona organizations, or legal involvement in local and national issues. Five decades of civic involvement fit very nicely with our values of service and community activity.”

Sacks Tierney and Nussbaum Gillis & Dinner lawyers play key roles in over 50 Valley and statewide organizations, including, in recent years, chairing the Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl and serving on the boards of such organizations as the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest, Barrow Neurological Foundation, Boy Scouts of America, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, Heard Museum, Hillel at ASU, Phoenix Symphony, James E. Rogers College of Law at the University of Arizona, The Children’s Cancer Network, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“The fact that the Nussbaum Gillis & Dinner team is so invested in the community is wonderful. As attorneys we understand the importance of giving back and we look forward to strengthening and growing our tradition of individual involvement in a variety of community associations,” Dworkin says.

Nussbaum Gillis & Dinner history

Nussbaum Gillis & Dinner, P.C. a private law firm in North Scottsdale, was founded in 2008 by Randy Nussbaum, a lifetime resident of Scottsdale, and Greg Gillis, with a focus on complex bankruptcies, business litigation, construction law and real estate law. Dean Dinner became the third named partner in 2010, and the firm expanded its practice areas to include trusts and estate planning, probate, personal injury, insurance defense, eminent domain and administrative law with an emphasis on the pest control industry.

Sacks Tierney’s history

In 1960, Seymour Sacks, a Brooklyn-born, Harvard-educated lawyer, left his position with the U.S. Department of Justice to pursue a future in private practice. Like ambitious people before and since, he headed west, to Phoenix.

David Tierney joined the firm in 1969 as a new associate with the then-six lawyer firm. Seymour Sacks, who passed away in 2011, was one of a small group of lawyers nationwide listed by The Best Lawyers in America in each of the first 25 years of the publication’s existence.

Sacks Tierney today

Since its founding, Sacks Tierney has distinguished itself through civic leadership and a reputation for providing legal services and experience competitive with much larger firms, and expertise in legal areas of special value in Arizona, including construction law, bankruptcy, healthcare law, Native American law and water law.

As a result of purposeful recruiting and professional development, Sacks Tierney has positioned itself to appeal to individuals, entrepreneurs and corporate decision-makers who value excellence in legal skill and responsiveness and who respect Sacks Tierney’s firm-wide values of effectiveness and unyielding professionalism in addressing clients’ challenges and goals; honesty, integrity and trust; respect for the individual; creativity and innovation; performance that exceeds expectations; and a refusal to sacrifice quality for financial gain.

The joining of the Nussbaum Gillis & Dinner attorneys with Sacks Tierney continues the tradition of unparalleled commitment to clients and service to the Scottsdale and Arizona community.

For more information, call 480-425-2600 or visit sackstierney.com