North Scottsdale’s Tower 7140 Optima Kierland is 95% leased

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

The Scottsdale apartment tower 7140 Optima Kierland is 95% leased less than a year after opening.

As the second apartment tower located within Optima Kierland Apartments, 7140 Optima Kierland has outpaced the rental market by nearly double. Comprised of 213 one-, two- and three-bedroom and penthouse residences ranging in size from 737 to 2,225 square feet, monthly rents start at $2,140.

The first apartment tower, 7160 Optima Kierland, achieved the fastest leasing rate in the market in its 2017 debut and has maintained 95% occupancy.

“As the newest luxury rental opportunity in the North Scottsdale submarket, we have been pleased with the enthusiasm from renters who are looking for a highly amenitized, full-service living experience in a modern setting,” says David Hovey Jr., Optima’s president and chief operating officer.

“These brand-new residences offer luxurious desert living unlike any other apartment community in the Valley, with immediate, walkable access to the Valley’s best shopping, dining, culture and outdoor activities. With many recent residents coming from California, 7140 Optima Kierland provides the perfect introduction to what life in the Valley is all about.”

Offered in two finish packages, the homes feature luxury plank flooring throughout, solar shades, floor-to-ceiling glass walls to let in an abundance of natural light, expansive outdoor terraces for indoor and outdoor living, and the latest in automated smart home technology.

At 7140 Optima Kierland, residents have a complimentary in-home concierge program, which includes dry cleaning pickup and delivery straight to the closet, in-home plant watering and package delivery inside the home within 24 hours of being delivered to the community.

A virtual concierge service is also available to book reservations or appointments, coordinate travel and other similar tasks.

The on-site property management team at Optima Kierland Apartments was recently awarded the Best Community and Management Team at the 2020 Arizona Multihousing Association Tribute Awards for its work with the first rental tower, 7160 Optima Kierland.

A popular amenity is the rooftop Skydeck that features a resort pool, spa, yoga studio, steam room, lounge, and 1/4-mile running track with views of the McDowell Mountains.

Additionally, residents have other amenities designed for wellness and entertaining, like barbecues and firepits; event and party spaces with retractable glass walls and a bar, lounge and kitchen; a full-size indoor basketball court; an outdoor cold plunge, hot spa, steam room, sauna and hydrotherapy area; a gaming room with an activities lounge and a golf simulator; a residents’ club with a theater and game room; a fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, stretching and yoga areas and an outdoor exercise area; a business center with a conference room; and coworking rooms.

For residents with pets, the community boasts a covered and lit dog park, pet spa and 5.5 acres of landscaped courtyards. The building also features a laundry facility for oversized items.

The 7140 Optima Kierland tower was built by the real estate development firm Optima, in venture partnership with Principal Real Estate Investors.

The tower is within walking distance from Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter and Westin Kierland Resort.

Info: optimakierlandapartments.com