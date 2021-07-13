North Scottsdale: Resident Jaclyn Yoder appointed to Chrysalis Board of Directors

By Scottsdale Airpark News staff

Wilde Wealth Management Group, an award-winning independent financial services firm that provides comprehensive retirement, investment, insurance, legal and tax planning services, is pleased its chief operating officer and north Scottsdale resident Jaclyn Yoder, MBA, has been named to the board of directors for Chrysalis, an appointment that became effective July 1.

Chrysalis offers a comprehensive array of trauma-informed programs for individuals and families impacted by domestic abuse. As the first domestic violence organization in the nation to be certified with Trauma Institute International as a Certified Trauma-Informed Organization, Chrysalis is leading the way to transform how the community views domestic violence and serves survivors and their families.

“Since its founding in 1981, Chrysalis has helped more than 1,600 people each year reclaim their independence and self-esteem,” says Yoder, who is also a mentor through New Pathways for Youth. “Its vision is to keep paving that pathway for more to do the same, and my aim is to help them do that in any way that I can.”

As COO at Wilde, Yoder oversees the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of the award-winning business. In addition to her more traditional responsibilities, Yoder also oversees the firm’s podcast, the Wilde Wealth Way, as well as its community outreach program, Wilde for Arizona.

“Through Wilde for Arizona, our senior leadership empowers our team to be active members of the communities where we all work and live, including offering paid time off to volunteer and take part in nonprofit boards as well as formal volunteer activities throughout the year,” Yoder says.

Yoder earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting in 2007 and, additionally, her MBA in 2016 from Grand Canyon University. She holds Series 7 and Series 66 securities registrations as well as her Life and Health License.