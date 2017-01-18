Nearby Scottsdale Fashion Square to undergo expansion, renovation

The Airpark has a splendid array of upscale outdoor shopping malls, but when shoppers want a change of pace, the iconic indoor Scottsdale Fashion Square beckons a short drive away.

And soon, it will have a new look.

Plans include:

Significant renovation of the luxury wing anchored by Neiman Marcus.

New restaurants to elevate offerings.

Addition of residences, Class A office space, and upscale hotel.

The multi-phase project is part of owner/operator Macerich’s long-term strategy to reinvest in its premier retail destinations.

In addition, luxury retailer Louis Vuitton plans its own major renovation in the coming year.

The first phase at the 1.9 million-square-foot Fashion Center will update and redefine the luxury wing. A new entrance and arrival point, two-story storefronts, and exterior-facing retail buildings and restaurants are planned. Construction begins this year and opening is planned for fall 2018.

“Macerich is capitalizing on the strong growth in Scottsdale and greater Phoenix to enhance our market-dominant retail property,” said Art Coppola, chairman and chief executive officer at Macerich. “Already, Scottsdale Fashion Square is the region’s undisputed luxury leader, and we see significant opportunity to better serve this attractive and buoyant metropolitan area for the long term.”

The added mixed-use elements will complement key investments at the center’s contemporary wing anchored by Nordstrom and the entertainment/young-fashion wing anchored by Harkins Theatre.

Renovation plans include a dramatic arrival point off Goldwater Boulevard, a grand entry into the luxury wing to be flanked by two-level luxury flagships and an internationally acclaimed restaurant with café seating.

Among amenities for visitors will be a luxury valet with private lounge, platinum-level concierge, personal shopping experts and style consultants, art and fine furnishings, resort-level restrooms, signature fountain and lush gardens influenced by renowned landscapes around the world.

Fashion Square is home to luxury and contemporary brands Cartier, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari and Prada, along with Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Louis Vuitton has signed a new long-term lease at Fashion Square with plans for a major store renovation in 2017.

“We’re very excited about Macerich’s plans for Scottsdale Fashion Square,” said Anthony Ledru, CEO of Louis Vuitton Americas. “The luxury market in Arizona is strong and on the rise, and this property is the right real estate in the region for our brand.”

With four anchor department stores and more than 200 shops and restaurants, Scottsdale Fashion Square is among the premier shopping destinations in the country with annual sales exceeding $650 million. From 2012 to 2015, the center created nearly $50 million in sales tax revenue to Scottsdale.

Macerich plans more mixed-use elements at on a 7-acre parcel immediately north of the mall from Goldwater Boulevard to Scottsdale Road, to include high-end residential units, Class A office space and hospitality.