More than 10K people join Plexus Worldwide’s 2021 Shine Convention

By Christina Fuoco- Karasinski

Direct seller Plexus Worldwide launched a new product and trained thousands of independent sales representatives during the Plexus 2021 Shine Convention held June 25 and June 26.

Plexus’ annual convention was held virtually and featured guests from cities across the United States and around the world.

“At Plexus, we know our ambassadors (independent business owners) want to define their own success and future,” says Alec Clark, founder and president of Plexus Worldwide.

“The Plexus 2021 Shine Convention was focused on shining a light on health and happiness with our One Plexus community. It’s the pinnacle event of the year where thousands of Plexus Ambassadors come together to connect, to recharge, and to imagine their potential.”

Keynote speakers and trainers included Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America; Michelle Poler, founder and author of Hello Fears; Mariana Atencio, award-winning journalist and co-founder of multimedia company GoLike; and Lisa Nichols, founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses Inc.

“The convention is truly one of the highlights for our ambassadors as they gain personal and professional training and hear from other ambassadors and experts, while also allowing us the opportunity to recognize, thank and reward them for their talents and efforts throughout the year,” says Tarl Robinson, founder and chief executive officer of Plexus.

“With convention being virtual again this year, many Plexus ambassadors hosted viewing parties for their teams, where people gathered safely to feel a sense of the One Plexus community.”

Among the new science-based products launched this year were Hydrate in the United States and Australia, and HydroPlex in Canada. This performance mix is intended to help people replenish their electrolytes to support their physical stamina.

Info: plexusworldwide.com